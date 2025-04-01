A man showed off his Shein haul for teaching practicals, and South Africa applauded him for his sense of style

The content creator has heaps of videos on humorous topics, racking up thousands of views on most of them

People across Mzansi were impressed with the dude's dress sense and shared their thoughts on the Chinese retailer

A gent had Mzansi amazed with his fashion sense when he showed off his Shein haul for teaching practicals. Images: wakhe_04

Source: TikTok

A gent had South Africans impressed after he showed off his Shein haul for teaching practicals. The man tried on a variety of outfits and some people had some favourites. The clip also inspired a discussion on why some people wouldn't order certain items from Shein.

A mini fashion show

TikTokker wakhe_04 is the dude behind the mini fashion show and shared how it was his first time making a video like that. The one-minute video starts with a smart casual looking outfit that comes with checkered pants and a sleek looking top with black and white styling. He topped the outfit off with some shiny shoes.

See the clip below:

Stylish for days

The next outfit he shared wasn't different from the one he previously showed. The only difference is that the top he wears is beige and black. The trousers remain a constant through the different changes. This time, the man switches up his t-shirt but keeps everything else intact. The last outfit was an all black one, including the pants.

Outside the Shein haul, the content creator specialises in comedic videos. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

When the man isn't experimenting with a new content type, he makes hilariously relatable videos that his followers can't get enough of. Most of his content is based on humorous skits, with the average video clocking over thousands of views. A lot of his content is based on the experiences the youth go through.

South Africans loved the stylish clothes the man showed, and some spoke about using Shein.

Read the comments below:

BenjaminConcessionMaila said

"One thing I’ll never do again with SHEIN is order trousers. Their fabric is something else; besides that, your T-shirts look great 🔥"

melody_sa💋 mentioned

"Without the cap, but I love the second to last fit 🔥"

𝓚𝓲𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓜𝓾𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓾𝓻♡ commented:

"The all black fits 🔥 All the best on your teaching practice ❤️"

AreDeigh posted:

"All the best for your pracs, lil bro! Don’t wanna echo what everyone else has said about the fits ❤️"

Mampie asked:

"Are the loafers comfortable?😩 I’ve been meaning to get loafers on Shein, but I’m sceptical."

Penny🪙 said:

"At least you know what you will be wearing on your practicals. 🤧"

Tasha🎀 mentioned:

"You see with that all black, my brother? You ate 🔥😌"

More clothing-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that local content creator Nokwanda Michelle Phakathi showed off several dresses that people could buy on Shein.

