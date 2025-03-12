A woman shared a video of herself enjoying a moment of luxury in an empty room, sitting in an empty room, sitting on the floor with her new designer handbag

Instead of buying a couch, she splurged on a R10K designer bag and her confidence was evident as she proudly showed it off on TikTok

Social media users' reactions were filled with humour and playful comments, with many joking about her choice and referencing reality TV stars

Now and then people make decisions that prioritise what makes them feel happy or fulfilled over what others might deem practical or necessary. In a world focused on instant gratification, many are choosing experiences or luxuries that bring joy over material things that are expected. For one woman, this moment came in the form of an R10K Coach handbag.

The babe, TikTok user @mlotsa_ shared a video of herself getting into an empty room, proudly holding her new designer bag.

The woman proudly shows off her bag

The video begins as @mlotsa_ enters her empty living room with a white throw and a handbag still in its package. She proceeds to place the throw in the living room with no couches while carefully holding her R10K Coach designer bag and sitting down holding her new handbag closely and smiling. Her caption reveals the reason behind her unique choice: she opted to buy the designer handbag rather than splurge on a couch.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA tells the lady to prioritise her happiness

Social media users had plenty to say, with some praising the woman's confidence, while others found the whole situation hilarious. Many pointed out how personal happiness can sometimes lie in unexpected things, like a luxury handbag instead of a sofa.

Others playfully referenced LaConco, a reality show star who once questioned spending too much money on a handbag, suggesting she wouldn't approve of @mlotsa_'s decision.

User @zeeoflyn shared:

"You just healed something in me because this is me. 😭."

User @annah🇿🇦 said:

"Low-key a good couch is probs more than 10k anyway so you had no choice but to buy the bag."

User @Katlego Moroe added:

"Buy things that make you happy first, then you can buy what's important later."

User @Mydigital wardrobe commented:

"Prioritise your mental health mntase 😌😌😌always ❤️."

User @Mteigh shared:

"Drip is forever Gurl! 😂🥰."

User @AlettaM said:

"You’re just a girl bandla😭❤️❤️I’m not mad at this decision."

