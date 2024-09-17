A lady in an interracial marriage shared a video of how her husband looked when they started dating and how he looked while married

The man transformed from an ordinary guy to an international rapper look-alike with a chiskop

Social media users were left amazed, taking to the feed to compliment the man for the new look and share their thoughts

A wife transformed her husband's vibe and style. Image@thestonezone_family

A babe had the online community singing her praises after sharing a video compilation showing how her husband looked when they met.

The video was shared on the young mom's TikTok page under the user handle @thestonezone_family.

The significant change he never knew he needed

In the video, the man looks like a carefree gent who loves teddy bears and mirror selfies. The video also shows him watching a match at the stadium before it moves to moments vibing in the club, wearing trendy clothes and rocking chiskop.

Move over, Beyonce and JayZ the Stones are here to stay

After watching the video, social media users were amazed at how young the husband looked after transforming. They moved to the comment section to share their views.

User @wesleycat4 declared:

"You made him look 20 years younger! Could you please wife me!? 😂❤️."

User @sousou4th complimented the couple and added a suggestion:

"Damnnnn sis! You really did that!… now he needs to let the beard grow in 😌."

User @gorykitten_ sent out a request:

"Okay girl, I need you to work some magic on my wardrobe too 😭."

User @amyneko_ commented:

"The confidence! the drippp!! that don't even look like the same person."

User @mdmgigix added:

"Wow. I can barely even believe this is real. I’m so happy for you both! You really brought him life 💓."

