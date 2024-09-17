Woman Upgrades Her Husband’s Drip and Swag, Wowing Many: “You Made Him Look Younger”
- A lady in an interracial marriage shared a video of how her husband looked when they started dating and how he looked while married
- The man transformed from an ordinary guy to an international rapper look-alike with a chiskop
- Social media users were left amazed, taking to the feed to compliment the man for the new look and share their thoughts
A babe had the online community singing her praises after sharing a video compilation showing how her husband looked when they met.
The video was shared on the young mom's TikTok page under the user handle @thestonezone_family.
The significant change he never knew he needed
In the video, the man looks like a carefree gent who loves teddy bears and mirror selfies. The video also shows him watching a match at the stadium before it moves to moments vibing in the club, wearing trendy clothes and rocking chiskop.
Watch the video below:
Move over, Beyonce and JayZ the Stones are here to stay
After watching the video, social media users were amazed at how young the husband looked after transforming. They moved to the comment section to share their views.
User @wesleycat4 declared:
"You made him look 20 years younger! Could you please wife me!? 😂❤️."
User @sousou4th complimented the couple and added a suggestion:
"Damnnnn sis! You really did that!… now he needs to let the beard grow in 😌."
User @gorykitten_ sent out a request:
"Okay girl, I need you to work some magic on my wardrobe too 😭."
User @amyneko_ commented:
"The confidence! the drippp!! that don't even look like the same person."
User @mdmgigix added:
"Wow. I can barely even believe this is real. I’m so happy for you both! You really brought him life 💓."
Young wife shows her before and after marriage picture
In another Briefly News article, a 19-year-old lady showed off a video of her before and after marriage pictures, wowing Mzansi.
The video showed her in a short dress dancing before moving to show her in her full Sotho makoti regalia. The post got many social media users congratulating her, while some wished to be married.
Source: Briefly News
