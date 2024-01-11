A smitten married woman showed people how she treats her husband after he comes from a day of hard work

The lady made a video showing the preparation she made to make sure everything was ready for her husband

Online users were fascinated by the effort the woman put into spoiling her man in the TikTok video

A young lady became a viral hit on tiktok. The woman wanted people to see how much she loved being married.

A TikTok video shows a husband who came back home to a delicious meal. Image: @ndeka_xxbeaury

Source: TikTok

One video of the woman assembling a meal for a man received more than 20,000 likes. There were more than 800 comments from people reading about the lucky man.

Woman cooks for husband in TikTok video

A woman, @ndeka_xxbeauty prepared food for her husband to welcome him from work. A video showed that she made hassle back potatoes with cheese sauce and meat. Watch the video below:

SA applauds attentive woman

Many people that the lady did an amazing job cooking. Some people joked about how their own husbands would react to the meal.

Tshegofatso commented:

"Wish I had a husband who would come back home to a beautiful home made meal."

Lorraine wrote:

"I have a Venda husband so ish."

Karabo_Semosa added:

"Aii guys you are creative I just eat for survival shem."

ElleHarris87 said:

"Mxm I texted mine to bring Burger King. You ladies are wifing out here. I've got to get my act together."

reatile.mogapi said:

"I wouldn't even leave the house anymore."

Source: Briefly News