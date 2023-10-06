A dedicated Mzansi makoti cooks three cooked meals for her man every day, and people have words

TikTok user @petracarole shared a video showing the lush meals her man gets every single day

Some people loved the woman's dedication, while others made it clear that they would never do this

Mzansi had mixed feelings when this dedicated wifey shared her delicious menu, which she puts out for her husband every day. The home wife life is not for everyone.

This babe shared a video showing the lush meals her man gets every single day. Image: TikTok / @petracarole

Source: UGC

While cooking three meals for your husband every day was the norm, it no longer is, and there are a lot of women who would rather stay single than ever have to do it.

Mzansi Makoti shares lux meals for hubby

TikTok user @petracarole shared a mouthwatering video in which she showed the three cooked meals she made for her man that day. It started with a delicious egg, sausage, bacon and toast brekkie, moved onto a beef stew lunch and ended with a lush pork chop dinner.

This babe knows how to keep her man fed! Wifey goals to next level. Take a look:

South Africa shares mixed feelings

While some women aspired to be just like this and men wished to marry a woman like this, there were babes out there who made it clear that this would never be them.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Mary98 was inspired:

“I swear I was going to cook enough beef and cabbage for dinner as well. ”

Nomi shared:

“You cook 3 times a day. Yoh the real wife material ”

Ashleigh was shook:

“Haibo, that pap was not the dinner ”

HER admitted:

“The fact that I thought the lunch would be dinner as well is probably the reason why I’m not wife material ”

