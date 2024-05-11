Liema Pantsi from Big Brother Season 4 was popularly known for her singing talent while on the reality show

The former housemate Liema Pantsi took to a stage recently to perform since the reality TV show ended

Liema Pantsi caught many South Africans' eyes as she did a song by iconic South African musician Brenda Fassie

Liema Pantsi performed live on stage in a video. The Big Brother housemate walked away from the competition with a quarter of a million rand.

Liema Pantsi sang Brenda Fassie's 'Weekend Special' on stage. Image: @liyema_pantsi

Liema Pantsi has since followed her passion for singing. The reality TV star made an appearance on stage to perform a Brenda Fassie song.

Liema does Brenda Fassie cover live

Liema from Big Brother South Africa performed Weekend Special by Brenda Fassie. In a video reposted by @MDNnews, she took to the stage singing the icon's hit song.

Watch the clip below:

SA discusses Liema's talent

Many people shared their thoughts about Liema's singing. Liema received both praise and criticism. Fans thought she did an amazing job on stage, while others thought her performance needed work.

Read the comments below:

@djstago said:

"Wooden mic or what?"

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"Uyazamanyana yena shame."

@StHonorable criticised:

"Msangano lona. She's far from matching Brenda Fassie' voice."

@Nkulunkulukazi commented:

"It's a miss."

@Elite_Singleton added:

"I don't know man."

@LindaSt05809413 disagreed:

"She was born ready."

@titusson_zealot gushed:

"Brenda would be so proud, Liema. We can argue about everything but not her talent."

DJ Zinhle gushes over former 'BBMzansi' contestant Liema

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle proves once again that she is a girl's girl. The star was in awe over Liema Pantsi's beauty after a picture of the singer went viral.

Africa's number one female DJ, DJ Zinhle, recently showed love to former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi. DJ Zinhle was in awe at how beautiful Liema is.

The former reality TV star wore DJ Zinhle's earrings from her jewellery line Era By DJ Zinhle. Liema received a warm welcome while she was in Pietermaritzburg. Both DJ Zinhle and Liema fans united to show the stars some major love on Twitter.

