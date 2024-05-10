Africa's number one female DJ and entrepreneur, DJ Zinhle, always uplifts other women every chance she gets

DJ Zinhle proves once again that she is a girl's girl. The star was in awe over Liema Pantsi's beauty after a picture of the singer went viral.

DJ Zinhle hailed former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Liema Pantsi. Image: @liemapantsi

DJ Zinhle says Liema is beautiful

Africa's number one female DJ, according to DJane, DJ Zinhle, recently showed love to former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi. DJ Zinhle was in awe at how beautiful Liema is.

The former reality TV star wore DJ Zinhle's earrings from her jewellery line Era By DJ Zinhle. Liema received a warm welcome while she was in Pietermaritzburg.

A fan posted the picture and said, "Liema was wearing era by @DJZinhle on Sunday #DoekonFleek PMB."

Fans react to DJ Zinhle giving Liema a shout-out

Both DJ Zinhle and Liema fans united to show the stars some major love on Twitter.

@MaNgwanya_77:

"I noticed that my gal was wearing my earings. I want to gift her with Era on her birthday, but I must get myself a watch."

@pridezk:

"Thank you Queen Zee."

@Brontos61915450:

"I’m buying her more era jewellery on her gifting. LIEMA PANTSI IS GLOBAL."

@MaNgwanya_77:

"We shall continue supporting @DJZinhle. My next purchase is her shades and a watch."

@Boity_Nia:

"She is and she can also sing. She's just effortlessly beautiful."

Liema stuns in new pictures

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi looked absolutely stunning in her new pictures. The star's fans gushed over her captivating looks as she wore glasses and showed off her new hairstyle.

The star is currently enjoying her wins and is on everyone's lips with the success of her first single with Cici, titled Impumelelo.

Liema even received a shout-out from DJ Tira, who said she is the next best thing.

