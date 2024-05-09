The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi looked absolutely stunning in her new pictures

The star's fans gushed over her captivating looks as she wore glasses and showed off her new hairstyle

The star is currently on everyone's lips with the success of her first single with Cici, titled Impumelelo

Liema Pantsi is the girl she thinks he is. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant has a new look, and she took selfies, which have garnered her a lot of attention.

Former 'BB Mzansi' contestant Liema's face card stays serving.

Liema stuns in new pictures

The aspiring singer, Liema Pantsi, looked breathtaking in new Instagram pictures she shared. The star's fans could not hold back on the compliments as they were captivated by her beauty.

Liema captioned her post:

"Selfies I’d send to you."

The rising star wore glasses and showed off her new hairstyle, which are artificial dreadlocks.

Liema's fans gush over her

The star is currently the talk of the town after the attention she and Cici are getting following the success of their collaboration called Impumelelo.

Liema is all for entertaining her fans and growing her fan base, as she previously told Briefly News that interacting with them is very important.

"My fans have been one of my biggest supporters and always ride so hard for me, so interacting with them is a breathe of fresh air and they aren’t just fans but family."

yolandamukondi__international':

"You are so beautiful, my baby."

tshepo__tau:

"You are bhabhazing."

pelcee:

"Facecard that never declines."

simplychuene_:

"So gorgeous."

mashyvrams:

"I don't even know if you know you are so pretty, girl you are beautiful."

sheilazah:

"If beauty was a person."

Liema asks fans to watch her teddy

In a previous report from Briefly News on Instagram Live, aspiring singer Liyema Pantsi tasked her fans to watch over her teddy bear, Benny.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star and singer managed to pull in 1700 viewers who gladly watched her teddy. Liema explained to Briefly News that interacting with her fans is very important for her as they have turned into family.

