South African comedian Trevor Noah brought a smile to the face of Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp during his last match

Klopp took charge of his last match for Liverpool, and adoring fans, including Noah, said their goodbyes to the much-loved German

Local netizens took to social media to show their admiration for Noah, who continues to make his mark on the international stage

Mzansi comedian Trevor Noah joined the field for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool farewell. Image: Rick Kern/Getty Images and Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Top South African comedian Trevor Noah was among many Liverpool fans to wish Jurgen Klopp a farewell after his last match as Reds coach on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0, and Noah, who continues to make his name worldwide, kept the good vibes going during a warm embrace with the German coach.

Trevor Noah shows his love for Liverpool

Watch Noah interact with Klopp in the video below:

Noah is not the only Mzansi-based Liverpool fanatic after Bok skipper Siya Kolisi was visibly upset after the Reds' FA Cup defeat to Manchester United in January 2024.

The 56-year-old Klopp decided to step down as Liverpool coach due to fatigue after guiding the team to seven major titles since taking over in 2015.

Local netizens admired Noah

Local netizens took to social media to show respect to Noah, who continues to fly the flag high for Mzansi.

Bydega says Mzansi celebrities are making waves:

"Tyla's only competition in SA."

Dumza6 admires Noah:

"Trevor is a real Liverpool fan."

Emma_julia4 noticed Noah's look:

"Trevor Noah looks like The Weeknd."

Abie Modau is a Liverpool fan:

"You'll never walk alone."

New Bj loves Noah:

"Yay!!! Love him!!"

Pinky Mavhungo is proud of the comedian:

"Raising the flag higher."

Moses Bobo Mugambiwa backs Noah:

"You are blessed, Trevor."

Elijah Ej Chuma says Noah will continue to shine:

"He is in a phase of ease; Everything is going well for him."

Tanya Majola shows her admiration:

"Love you, Trevor."

Mapitsi Segona rates Noah highly:

"You are a gem!"

