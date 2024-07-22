Mzansi is rallying behind Dumi Mkokstag after the gospel star shared his side of the story on the Big Zulu argument

This after the men got into a spat during their celeb soccer match, where Dumi accused Big Zulu's team of cheating

South Africans admired Dumi for exposing the rapper, with some labelling Big Zulu as disrespectful and arrogant

Dumi Mkokstad revealed how Big Zulu's team got an unfair advantage in their soccer match. Images: Twitter/ Dumi_MkokstadSa and Instagram/ bigzulu_sa

Dumi Mkokstad finally shared his side of the story after he got into a heated argument with Big Zulu and his team over not following the rules.

Dumi Mkokstad addresses Big Zulu spat

Social media has buzzed since a video of Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu's argument started making the rounds.

The men got into a heated altercation after Dumi accused the rapper and his team, which includes DJ Tira, of cheating in a celeb soccer tournament.

After being humiliated in the video, shared by Twitter (X) user NduMncube, Dumi finally shared his side of the story without being spoken over by his opponents, highlighting how Big Zulu's team got an unfair advantage:

"The Gqom team broke two rules today and won unfairly. They failed to field a female player; they also didn’t have the player on the team list sheet.

"The rules say you can play one professional player at a time. The Gqom team had nine players who were not eligible to play.

Dumi's Gospel team was declared the winners by default.

Mzansi weighs in on Dumi Mkokstad's statement

Netizens took Dumi's side and bashed Big Zulu for disrespecting him and the game:

Tshepang_one said:

"What people don't know is that Dumi is a soccer lover; that's why he took the rules of this tournament seriously. Well done, Khosi, rules are rules."

SimiseloF bashed Big Zulu:

"Big Zulu is a bully who doesn't understand the rules; he must stop being a bully."

deepthierry wrote:

"Big Zulu is disrespectful and arrogant; he can't be calling you a small boy."

Alindwe_mp backed Dumi:

"Rules are rules, and Tira was wrong. Well done for standing up for what is right. That other one must just learn to be respectful and understand that not everything is all about him."

