The hip hop rapper Big Zulu will be hosting the annual Celebrity Games 2024 in Durban

The celebrity annual games will take place on Sunday, 21 July 2024, at the KwaZwelithini stadium, Umlazi

Big Zulu mentioned that he has planned to add actors for this year’s game to add some more spice

Big Zulu gears up for the annual celebrity games in July. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African hip hop rapper Big Zulu will be hosting the upcoming annual celebrity games 2024.

Big Zulu set to make some changes at the annual celebrity games

The Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu made headlines once again after he went on X to share an old Facebook post of him working full time as a taxi driver while rapping as his side hustle.

According to Fakazanews, Big Zulu, the star who called media houses for having poor hospitality services, mentioned that he is excited to be hosting the celebrity games and bringing some changes to the event. He also added that he will be adding some actors to the teams.

He said:

"These games are for our people who’ve been supporting us in our craft, so we are taking these games to them. We didn’t want this game to be classified as a Johannesburg celebrity games event, so we’ll go to Limpopo, Western Cape, Northern Cape, North West etc.

Big Zulu, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, also urged all the artists who'll be participating in the games to be fit and ready:

"Players need to be fit, because our fans are leaving their things to spend their afternoon to watch us play soccer — readiness is essential."

Source: Briefly News