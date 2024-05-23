Big Zulu is set to shake up the South African hip-hop scene again with a new diss track titled 200 Bars , following the buzz from his 2022 track 150 Bars

Big Zulu revealed he is busy recording the new track which will target fellow rappers

He also expressed frustration with rap beefs getting too personal, noting some artists insulted his family, which he finds unacceptable

Big Zulu is getting ready to shack the South African hip-hop industry again with a diss song. The rapper caused a buzz when he released his controversial diss track 150 Bars in 2022.

Big Zulu has shared more details about his diss track. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Big Zulu ready to drop another diss track

The hip-hop industry has been drama-free for a while, but Big Zulu is about to change that with another diss track. The star who charted trends after dropping 150 Bars in August 2022 said fans should brace for another track.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the rapper said he is busy in the studio recording a track titled 200 Bars which will also fire shots at fellow rappers.

Big Zulu complains about beefs getting personal

Rap beefs are not for the faint-hearted. The world recently witnessed two great rappers Drake and Kendrick fighting with bars. The Umbayimbayi hitmaker also touched on how some rappers get too personal and attack his family and loved ones. He said:

"I started a beef, I never used vulgar words in my song, but in retaliation, some artists decided to insult me and my mother and when we met they expected me to understand or be cool with the situation. You insult my mother it's no longer a beef."

