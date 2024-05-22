Diddy's long-time rival, 50 Cent, is currently developing a documentary about the explosive assault allegations against the rap mogul

The documentary was contested by various streaming services, but eventually, Netflix won the bidding war

The rapper shared on X (Twitter) that if more victims come forward, he will need more episodes

50 Cent's G-Unit Film and Television Studios has sold the documentary he has been working on to Netflix. The docu-series centres on the multiple cases against the rap mogul Diddy.

50 Cent has sold his documentary on Diddy and his assault cases to Netflix. Image: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage and Manny Carabel/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

50 Cent shares Netflix wins bidding war for doccie

Diddy's archenemy for nearly 20 years, 50 Cent, is working on a documentary highlighting some of the explosive assault allegations against him.

Singer Cassie's lawsuit opened a can of worms as more people came forward with incriminating allegations against the Bad Boy record label owner.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to TMZ, multiple streaming platforms competed for the documentary, but eventually, Netflix made an offer the Candy Shop hitmaker could not resist.

50 Cent hopes for more episodes

On X (Twitter), the rapper said that if more victims come forward with more allegations, he would need more episodes.

"TMZ, use this fat boy picture of me because the doc went to Tubi, LOL. It’s okay, guys. We’re all making great television; mine just happens to be the best! NETFLIX wins the bidding war, but if more victims keep coming out, I’m going to need more episodes."

Netizens express eagerness for the documentary

Reacting to the news, netizens are eager to learn about Diddy's past through his rival's lenses.

@summer_galvez:

"The Diddy doc needs to have SEASONS, one each for the backstory/Uptown days, early BadBoy and Biggie’s death, reality TV (Making the Band), the brand expansion into media, liquor, etc. Fiddy, we need a thorough unpacking."

@_ChasinChecks:

"Omg bro, 50 cent is the best hater in history."

@politikaljunki:

"Expose Diddy, 50 Cent. You’ll go down in history as the man that exposed paedophilia in Hollywood."

@mirolaflaga:

"The most pettiest person alive. A true definition of a cancer."

50 Cent reacts to Diddy's apology video

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent reacted to the video of Diddy apologising for assaulting his former partner Cassie.

The shocking footage shows Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie at California Hotel went viral online. Many netizens on social media reacted to 50 Cent's response to the apology video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News