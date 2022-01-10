Apply for the UIF certificate of compliance online 2022: All you need to know

The Covid-19 pandemic has left the South African unemployment rate at an all-time low, as numerous businesses have had to close their doors for good during the lockdown period. Finding yourself without an income is a scary business. But, remember all those pesky unemployment fund payments you have been making over the years? Well, now is the chance to cash out. Claiming your unemployment benefits may be confusing, but Briefly is here to help you out. You can now apply for your UIF certificate of compliance online.

In the third quarter of 2021, the official unemployment rate for South Africa was 34.9%, leaving the country in a job crisis. However, many people are unsure of the application process for receiving unemployment benefits. How can I get a UIF certificate of compliance? What other documents do I need? Do I have to queue, or is it all online? Read on for all the answers and more.

What is compliance certification?

A certificate of compliance is a legal statement that verifies that specific criteria have been met. It is a formal declaration that an individual or corporation has adhered to a set of requirements. These certificates are granted for various reasons depending on the circumstances, and they are usually drafted and signed by official institutions.

Your UIF letter of unemployment would be the perfect example of compliance certification.

How do I get my UIF compliance certificate online?

The Unemployment Insurance Fund began using an online system on February 1, 2021, to update the outdated manual application process. When using this system, you are required to provide a signed affidavit and a tax clearance certificate from the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

You can download the UIF certificate PDF and complete your UIF e-compliance at: uifcompliance.labour.gov.za/acc.

How long does it take to get a UIF certificate?

The online method has resulted in a significant reduction in the length of time this process takes. Compared with the prior time frame of 10 working days, a valid UIF compliance certificate is now issued within minutes with the online method.

To apply for the documentation, one must first register on the system using the corresponding UIF certificate number.

How do I get a good standing letter from UIF?

UIF certificate of good standing is an official document that certifies that the Workman's Compensation Fund (COID) will help you pay for any work-related accidents or injury to your employees provided that your contributions to the fund are ongoing.

To download a letter of good standing, click here.

What can I expect from my UIF payout?

You might be rewarded up to 58 percent of your daily earnings. This percentage refers to workers who are paid less. The bigger your salary, the smaller the percentage. It is also worth noting that the rewards you get will be determined by the length of time you have contributed to the

To register for Unemployment Fund benefits, click here.

How long does it take to get paid out?

When claiming your Unemployment fund payments, you will be given a white card to be signed by an official officer. If everything is in order, you should be able to withdraw funds from the fund within eight weeks of qualifying. After that, the money will be paid every four weeks until all of the benefits have been utilised.

Contacting the Unemployment Insurance Fund

If applying online is just not for you, and you wish to speak to a "real" person, the UIF compliance certificate contact number is 0800 030 007, or you can send an e-mail to: compliance2@uif.gov.za.

Updating their systems to an online platform has significantly impacted the application process. Not only is it substantially quicker to get all the paperwork in order, but when applying for a UIF certificate of compliance online, you also have the added benefit of remaining on the safety of your home and not stuck trying to social distance in busy queues.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund is a South African government institution tasked with ensuring that companies and employees contribute to the fund regularly.

You're undoubtedly wondering how much the Unemployment Fund pays. We at Briefly have provided you with a calculator for the Unemployment Insurance Fund to assist you.

