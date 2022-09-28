List of Standard Bank branch codes in 2024: All universal codes for Standard Bank
Standard Bank is one of the largest financial service providers in South Africa. It has its headquarters in Johannesburg and several branches across Africa and overseas. Read here to learn more regarding all the Standard Bank branch codes in 2024.
Many South Africans use banking services for various reasons, including paying school fees, investing, saving, paying bills, and keeping track of business finances. Knowing your bank’s code is crucial when you want to know the exact location of its branch when making online transactions.
All the Standard Bank branch codes
Standard Bank's universal branch code is 051 001 in South Africa. You can use it to make electronic fund transfers (EFT) in the absence of a specific branch’s code.
Standard Bank branch codes in South Africa
Each Standard Bank branch has a unique identifying number. Here are all the assigned numbers according to the institution’s bank branch code system.
Codes for Standard Bank branches in KwaZulu-Natal
Below is a table of Standard Bank branch codes in Durban and other towns in KwaZulu-Natal.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Hillcrest
|2202
|3 Inanda Road, Kloof
|Glenwood
|10255
|88/92 Brand Road, Durban
|Market
|36541
|81 Flower Road, Durban
|Gale Place
|2180
|201 Umbilo Road, Durban
|Durban ABC
|2163
|369 West Road, Durban
|Pongola
|2407
|55 Piet Retief Road, Pongola
|Madadeni
|23399
|64 Scott Road, Madadeni
|Newcastle
|2576
|64 Scott Road, Newcastle
|Vryheid
|2587
|196 Mark Street, Vryheid
|Nongoma
|2586
|Main Road, Nongoma
|Dannhauser
|2563
|Corner Church Street and Newcastle Road, Dannhauser
|Dundee
|2570
|70 Wilson Road, Dundee
|Nqutu
|2924
|Channel Road, Nqutu
|Ulundi
|28990
|Princess Magogo Road, Ulundi
|Mtubatuba
|22777
|Corner Jacaranda and St Lucia Road, Mtubatuba
|Ladysmith
|2577
|262 Murchison Street, Ladysmith
|Melmoth
|2591
|Reinhold Street, Melmoth
|Empangeni
|2568
|9 Maxwell Road, Empangeni
|Umhlatuzi
|13412
|Maxwell Street, Empangeni
|Richards Bay
|2597
|Kruger Rand Road, Richards Bay
|Esikhaleni
|35810
|Corner of Mthombothi Road and Mdlebe Ntshona (West) Avenue, Mtunzini
|Eshowe
|2575
|33-35 Osborn Road, Eshowe
|Estcourt
|2571
|80 Harding Avenue, Estcourt
|Greytown
|2569
|136 Pine Avenue, Greytown
|Isithebe
|2590
|4 White Street, Sundumbili
|Mandini (Renkens)
|13922
|Main Road, Mandini
|Mooi River
|2583
|Claughton Terrace, Mooi River
|Stranger
|2567
|124 King Shaka Street, Stranger
|Nottingham Road
|2932
|Corner Nottingham Road and Old Main, Lions River
Below are more Standard Bank branch codes for KwaZulu-Natal.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Wartburg
|3389
|Woodsburn Road, Wartburg Natal
|Howick
|2608
|17 Main Avenue, Howick
|Ballito
|26718
|Main Road, Lower Tugela
|Hilton
|3298
|Pietermaritzburg
|Raisethorpe
|3255
|Old Greytown Road, Pieteritzburg
|Tongaat
|5531
|5 Watson Highway, Tongaat
|Midlands
|24278
|Sanctuary Road, Pietermaritzburg
|Selgro
|22169
|361 Church Street, Pietermaritzburg
|King Shaka
|33529
|No 82048 Avenue just off N2, Inanda
|Centenary
|2603
|211 Church Street, Pietermaritzburg
|Pietermaritzburg
|2564
|188 Longmarket Street, Pietermaritzburg
|Hayfields
|3181
|28 Blackburrow Road, Pietermaritzburg
|Verulam
|5530
|125 Wick Avenue, Verulam
|Phoenix
|3040
|Parthenon Street, Phoenix
|Umhlanga Ridge
|2585
|1 Millennium Boulevard, Inanda
|Umhlanga Beach
|19859
|Chartwell Drive, Durban
|Gateway
|19530
|1 Palm Boulevard, Durban
|Bridge City
|33390
|Station Road, Kwa-Mashu
|KWA Mashu
|24653
|Malandela Road, KWA Mashu
|La Lucia
|2835
|William Campbell Drive, Durban
|Durban North
|2183
|17 Broadway, Durban
|Underberg
|3374
|Main Road, Underberg
|Kloof
|2200
|18 Village Road, Kloof
|New Germany
|2203
|55 Shepstone Road, New Germany
|Briardene
|2191
|1 Stanhope Place, Durban
|Pinetown
|2201
|51 Old Main Road, Pinetown
|Dales Avenue
|10672
|Corner Dales Avenue and Moodie Street, Pinetown
|Windermere
|2826
|Windermere Road, Durban
|Florida Road Durban
|2182
|174 Florida Road, Durban
Here is a table of more Standard Bank branch codes in KwaZulu-Natal.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Westville
|2199
|30 Church Street, Westville
|Overport City
|3826
|Ridge Road, Durban
|Greyville
|2173
|100 First Avenue, Durban
|Musgrave Road
|2181
|135 Musgrave Road, Durban
|Westville Pavillion
|9907
|Spine Road, Westville
|Durban Institute of Technology
|24163
|Corner Mansfield Road and Ritson, Durban
|Warwick Triangle
|25993
|127 Alice Avenue, Durban
|Albert Street
|2171
|40 Albert Street, Durban
|Thekwini
|25701
|447 Smith Avenue, Durban
|University of KZN
|22977
|King George V Avenue, Durban
|Queensburgh
|2211
|Main Road, Westville
|Chatsworth
|2196
|17 Joyhurst Street, Chatsworth
|Montclair
|5566
|Wood Road, Durban
|Jacobs
|2188
|42 Chamberlain Road, Durban
|Bluff Corner
|35518
|Corner Tara and Graysin Road, Durban
|Umlazi Mega City
|26516
|Mangosuthu Highway, Umlazi
|Isipingo
|11120
|Pardy Road, Durban
|Prospecton
|2584
|Corner Power Drive and Prospecton Road, Durban
|Arbour Crossing
|30913
|Corner Arbour Road and Oppenheimer, Amanzimtoti
|Amanzimtoti
|2565
|Corner Moss Kolnik Road and N2, Amanzimtoti
|Ixopo
|2236
|11 Margaret Avenue, Ixopo
|Umkomaas
|2578
|28 Barrow Street, Umkomaas
|Umzimkulu
|2694
|Main Road, Umzimkulu
|Scottburgh
|2572
|112 Scott Street, Scottburgh
|Umzinto
|2579
|12 Palm Road, Umzinto
|Kokstad
|2257
|68 Main Avenue, Kokstad
|Hibberdene
|2927
|3 Marlin Drive, Hibberdene
|Port Sheptone
|2573
|Corner Nelson Mandela and Woodley Roads, Port Shepstone
|Harbour View
|28782
|Corner Aiken Avenue and Sinclair, Port Shepstone
Codes for Standard Bank branches in Gauteng
Below is a list of all Standard Bank branches in Gauteng Province and their respective codes.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Melville
|1303
|Corner Main Road and Third Avenue, Johannesburg
|Northcliff
|1343
|Weltevreden Road, Johannesburg
|Liberty Life
|20790
|1 Ameshof Street, Johannesburg
|Braamfontein
|1062
|Jorrisen Street, Johannesburg
|Bramley
|888
|593 Louis Botha Avenue, Johannesburg
|Diamond Centre
|2873
|240 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg
|MTN
|24944
|216 14th Avenue, Johannesburg
|Fordsburg
|1142
|Corner Main and Mint Road, Johannesburg
|Arcadia
|1982
|Corner Church and Hamilton Streets, Pretoria
|Hatfield
|1991
|440 Hilda Street, Pretoria
|Castle Walk
|12447
|Corner Lois, Nossob and Prieska Avenue, Pretoria
|Glen Village
|20223
|Corner Hans Strydom and Olympus Street, Pretoria
|Gezina
|10858
|Corner Solomon Street and Voortrekker, Pretoria
|Balfour Park
|2861
|Corner Athol and Johannesburg Road, Johannesburg
|Atteridgeville
|27251
|Corner Khosa and Thudufudu Street, Pretoria
|Hillbrow
|999
|Corner Claim Street and Kotze, Johannesburg
|Industria
|1103
|35 Maraisburg Road, Johannesburg
|Library Gardens
|223
|Corner Fraser Street and President, Johannesburg
|Smal Street
|410
|88 Smal Street, Johannesburg
|Eloff Street
|297
|70 Eloff Street, Johannesburg
|Killarney
|1492
|Riviera Road, Johannesburg
|Malvern
|1123
|Corner 31st Street and Jules, Johannesburg
|Johannesburg
|35
|88 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg
|Mahube
|29146
|Corner J Maleleku Drive and Tsamaya Avenue, Mamelodi
|Wonderboom Junction
|32169
|Corner Lavender Road and Voortrekker, Wonderboom
|Zambezi Mall
|34139
|Corner Molot and Zambezi Drive, Wonderboom
|Montana
|24035
|Corner Van Der Merwe and Zambezi Drive, Montana
|Pretoria North
|1978
|67 gerrit Maritz Street, Akasia
|Wonderpark
|27693
|Corner Heinrich Roads and Old Brits
Here is a list of more Standard Bank branches in Gauteng Province and their respective codes.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Rosslyn
|1995
|111 De Waal Street, Akasia
|G-Rankuwa
|2469
|Ga Rankuwa
|Central City
|2463
|Mabopane
|Temba
|11935
|Corner Jubilee Road and Makapanstad, Temba
|Mayville
|3208
|DF Malan Drive, Pretoria
|Rietfontein
|1984
|Corner Frates Road and Michael Brink, Pretoria
|Samcor
|6034
|Simon Vermooten Avenue, Pretoria
|Queenswood
|2996
|1180 Whittle Lane, Pretoria
|Silverton
|1979
|Pretoria Road, Pretoria
|Bloed Street
|31418
|Corner Bloed and Van Der Walt, Pretoria
|West End
|1977
|Corner Church and Quagga Road
|Sunnyside
|1980
|Corner Esselen and Jeppe Street
|Hillcrest Boulevard PTA
|24034
|Corner Duxbury and Lynnwood Road, Pretoria
|Lynnwood Ridge
|2011
|Corner Simon Vermooten and Lynnwood Roads, Pretoria
|Brooklyn
|1986
|52 Fehrsen Avenue, Pretoria
|Menlyn Park
|6035
|Corner Atterbury Road and Lois, Pretoria
|Laudium
|2735
|Tangerine Street, Pretoria
|Bronkhorstspruit
|2457
|Kurger Avenue, Bronkhorstspruit
|Park View
|32756
|Corner Garstfontein and Netcare Streets, Pretoria
|Lyttelton
|1983
|Corner Botha Avenue and Cantonment, Centurion
|Centurion
|2015
|Corner Hendrik Verwoerd and South Street
|Centurion Mall
|25988
|Heuwel Avenue, Centurion
|Centurion Lifestyle SC
|27252
|Corner Lenchen Avenue and Old Johannesburg Road, Centurion
|Diepsloot
|29270
|Corner Plum Avenue and William Nicol
|Phumulani Mall
|32317
|Olifantsfontein Road
|San Ridge
|24966
|Corner Lever Road and New Road, Midrand
|Kyalami Downs
|12538
|Corner Boulevard Avenue and Main, Midrand
|The Boulders
|6282
|Old Pretoria Road, Midrand
|Fourways Crossing
|16433
|Corner Sunrise Boulevard and William Nicol, Sandton
Codes for Standard Bank branches in the Western Cape
Below is a list of Standard Bank branches in the Western Cape Province and their respective codes.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Athlone
|2907
|9 George Street, Cape Town
|Vangate Mall
|2124
|Corner N2 Freeway and Vanguard Drive, Cape Town
|Concourse
|13877
|Cape Town
|Longstreet
|2085
|91-95 Long Street, Cape Town
|Thibault Square
|2089
|Corner Hans Strydom and Long Avenue, Cape Town
|Vredendal
|2353
|25 Voortrekker Street, Vredendal
|Lamberts Bay
|2264
|50 Church Avenue, Lamberts Bay
|Clanwilliam
|2242
|16 Main Street, Clanwilliam
|Beaufort West
|2222
|70 Donkin Drive, Beaufort West
|Citrusdal
|2224
|51 Voortrekker Avenue, Citrusdal
|Laaiplek
|2344
|13 Jameson Street, Velddrif
|Vredenburg
|2327
|Main Avenue, Vredenburg
|Piketberg
|5471
|50 Long Street, Piketberg
|Saldanha
|2754
|Corner Berg Drive and Main Street, Saldanha
|Porterville
|2265
|34 Voortrekker Avenue, Porterville
|Langebaan
|3118
|Oostewal Avenue, Langebaan
|Moorreesburg
|2289
|34 Main Street, Moorreesburg
|Laingsburg
|2386
|13 Voortrekker Street, Laingsburg
|Tulbagh
|2287
|24 Van Der Stel Drive, Tulbagh
|Riebeeck
|2752
|28 Voortrekker Road, Riebeek West
|Ceres
|2221
|91 Voortrekker Avenue, Ceres
|Darling
|2246
|22 Main Road, Darling
|Malmesbury
|2324
|3 Church Drive, Malmesbury
|De Doorns
|2243
|42 Voortrekker Avenue, Der Doorns
|De Rust
|2249
|18 Schoeman Drive, De Rust
|Ladismith
|2248
|1 Van Riebeeck Avenue, Ladismith
|Atlantis
|3297
|Westfleur Circle, Atlantis
|Oudtshoorn
|2329
|60 Church Street
|High Street
|2739
|56 High Drive, Worcester
Below is a list of more Standard Bank branch codes in the Western Cape province
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Worcester
|2305
|36 Adderley Avenue, Worcester
|Uniondale
|2272
|31 Voortrekker Drive, Uniondale
|Rawsonville
|2976
|14 Van Riebeeck Avenue, Rawsonville
|Melkbosstrand
|3179
|Corner 6th Avenue and Mostert Street, Melkbosstrand
|Paarl
|2267
|45 Lady Gray Drive, Paarl
|Paarl Mall
|2719
|Corner Jones and Vlei Streets, Paarl
|Montagu
|2270
|46 Bath Avenue, Montagu
|Robertson
|2310
|45 Church Street, Robertson
|Bayside
|2100
|Blaauwberg Road, Milnerton
|Durbanville
|11089
|29 Main Road, Durbanville
|Capegate
|24624
|Corner De Bron and Okavango, Brackenfell
|De Grendel
|3363
|Corner 1st Drive and Montague Drive, Milnerton
|Tygerberg Suite
|35445
|43 Old Oak Road, Bellville
|Tygervalley
|3339
|Corner Bill Bezuidenhout and Willie Van Schoor Avenues
|Tyger Manor
|2307
|309 Durban Road, Bellville
|Brackenfell
|3273
|Old Paarle Road, Brackenfell
|Milnerton
|2128
|Corner National Boulverd and Racecourse Road, Milnerton
|N1 City
|2995
|Louwtjie Rouman Crescent, Goodwood
|Century City
|17853
|Century City Boulevard, Milnerton
|Bellville East
|2150
|Corner Maritz and Retief Avenue, Bellville
|Parow Centre
|2145
|Corner De La Rey and Voortrekker Road, Parow
|Parow West
|26034
|187 Voortrekker Road, Parow
|Franschhoek
|2326
|36 Hugenote Road, Franschhoek
|Goodwood
|2144
|136 Voortrekker Road,Goodwood
|Paarden Eiland
|2107
|Corner Cumberland Road and Industry, Milnerton
|Sea Point
|2105
|Corner Main and St Johns Road, Cape Town
|Adderley Street
|2091
|Adderley Street, Cape Town
|Mutual Park
|34961
|Jan Smuts Drive, Cape Town
|Epping Industria
|2122
|Showgrounds Avenue, Cape Town
Below is a list of more Standard Bank branch codes in the Western Cape province.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Greenacres
|2294
|Cape Road, Port Elizabeth
|Linton Grange
|2770
|Cape Road, Port Elizabeth
|Port Elizabeth
|10890
|1 Pickering Drive, Port Elizabeth
|North End
|2274
|585 Govan Mbeki Drive, Port Elizabeth
|Rink Street
|2313
|Rink Avenue, Port Street
|Govan Mbeki
|28341
|Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth
|Berry's Corner
|29680
|Corner Commercial and Kempston Road
|Summerstrand Branch
|5843
|Corner 8th Drive and Marine Drive, Port Elizabeth
|Walmer
|29681
|Corner 16th Avenue and Main Road, Port Elizabeth
|Matatiele
|2299
|Corner High and Market Streets, Matatiele
|Sterkspruit
|17856
|Main Road, Sterkspruit
|Lady Grey
|2369
|20 Botha Avenue, Lady Grey
|Bizana
|19415
|Corner Boxer Street and Harding, Bizana
|Mount Frere
|2318
|176 Main Drive, Mount Frere
|Barkley East
|2255
|Corner of Cole and De Villiers Avenue, Barkley East
|Burgersdorp
|2277
|Corner Church Avenue and Taylor, Burgerdorp
|Maclear
|2378
|32 Van Riebeeck Avenue, Maclear
|Flagstaff
|24148
|Main Drive, Flagstaff
|Qumbu
|26560
|Corner Hope Street and Main Street, Qumbu
|Ugie
|2396
|18 Umga Road, Ugie
|Steynsburg
|2367
|19 Church Avenue, Steynsburg
|Elliot
|2333
|29 Maclear Road, Elliot
|Lusikisiki
|2279
|Main Drive, Lusikisiki
|Dordrecht Branch
|2316
|63 Grey Avenue, Dordrecht
|Molteno
|2383
|48 Smith Drive, Molteno
|Middelburg (Cape)
|2314
|28 Meintjies Avenue, Middleberg Cape
|Mthatha West
|20816
|47 Leeds Road, Umtata
|Mthatha Plaza
|26711
|35 Nelson Mandela Drive, Umtata
|Port St Johns
|2335
|193 Westgate Avenue, Port St Johns
Codes for Standard Bank branches in Limpopo
The table below shows the branch codes for Standard Bank located in Limpopo province.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Musina
|2428
|10 National Road, Musina
|Dzanani
|23376
|Dzanani
|Sibasa
|16612
|Mphephu Avenue, Thohoyandou
|Thohoyandou
|2456
|Mphephu Drive, Thohoyandou
|Mvusuludzo
|29718
|Tsanduka Street, Thohoyandou
|Malamulele
|19440
|Malamulele
|Louis Trichardt
|17040
|Krogh Avenue, Makhado
|Elim
|24207
|Portion 7 Waterval, Hlanganani
|Giyani
|18809
|Giyani
|Lephalale
|2414
|27 Fox Odendaal Avenue, Ellisras
|Tzaneen
|2446
|11 Lannie Lane, Tzaneen
|Mankweng
|3229
|614 University Drive, Thabamoopo
|Cycad
|27084
|Corner General Maritz Drive and Outspan, Polokwane
|Polokwane City Centre
|2445
|Corner Dahl and Rissik Streets, Polokwane
|Fauna Park
|16928
|Corner Grimm and Thabo Mbeki, Polokwane
|Polokwane Square
|2415
|Corner Hans Van Rensburg and Thabo Mbeki Drive
|Polokwane Branch
|35751
|49 Landros Mareer Avenue, Polokwane
|Phalaborwa
|2466
|Corner Palm Drive and Tambotie, Phalaborwa
|Platina
|23275
|69 Thabo Mbeki Drive, Mokopane
|Mokopane
|2427
|94 Thabo Mbeki Avenue, Mokopane
|Lebowakgomo
|2814
|Thabamoopo
|Hoedspruit
|2449
|187 Panther Avenue, Hoedspruit
|Mookphong
|26050
|Corner Fourth Street and Third Avenue, Naboomspruit
|Thabazimbi
|23136
|Corner Judith, Rietbok Avenue and Vanderbijl, Thabazimbi
|Modimolle
|2444
|83 Nelson Mandela Drive, Modimolle
|Jane Furse
|22793
|Corner Jane Furse and Neville Main, Jane Furse
|Bela Bela
|2473
|24 Chris Hani Drive, Bela-Bela
|Groblersdal
|20387
|14 Hereford Street, Groblersdal
|Marble Hall
|2822
|Marble Avenue, Marble Hall
Codes for Standard Bank branches in Mpumalanga
Standard Bank branches in Mpumalanga province have the following codes.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Kamaqhekeza
|19715
|Kamaqhekeza A, Nkomazi
|Arconhoek
|3028
|PTN1, Mapulaneng
|Burgersfort
|2448
|Dirk Winterbach Drive, Lydenburg
|Thulamahashe
|17220
|119 Main Road, Thulamahashe
|Bushbuckridge
|2485
|Main Road, Mapulaneng
|Hazyview
|2844
|Main Road, Hazyview
|Lydenburg
|2430
|49 Voortrekker, Lydenburg
|Sabie
|2478
|Corner 8th Avenue and Main Avenue, Sabie
|Siyabuswa
|2477
|Maqhawe Avenue, Siyabuswa
|Kwagga Plaza
|10289
|Mainmoloto/Marble Hall Road, Mkobola
|White River
|2474
|19 William Lynn Drive, Witrivier
|Kabokweni
|28241
|Main Road, Nsikazi
|Kwamhlanga
|20830
|Moloto Road, PTN1 of Enkeldoom 215JR, Kwamhlanga
|Komatipoort
|2850
|Rissik Avenue, Komatipoort
|Riverside Mall
|14399
|White River Side Drive, Nelspruit
|Kanyamazane
|24210
|Corner Chris Hani and Umgwato Avenue, Nsikazi
|Nel Plaza Branch
|16860
|Corner Bester Street and Henshall, Nelspruit
|Bank Mbombela
|33065
|29 Brown Avenue, Nelspruit
|Nelspruit Crossing
|20704
|Corner Generaal Daan Pienaar and N4, Nelspruit
|Steiltes
|18740
|Aurora Drive, Nelspruit
|Malelane
|2482
|Air Drive, Malelane
|Matsulu
|26165
|Corner Madiba and Mashekane Streets, Matsulu
|Middleburg (Mpum)
|2429
|4A OR Tambo Avenue, Middleburg
|Barberton
|2419
|81 Crown Drive, Barberton
|Emalahleni
|29490
|Corner Delville Avenue and President Avenue, Witbank
|Highveld Mall
|35524
|President Mandela Drive, Witbank
|Klifontein
|2465
|Corner Strydom Drive and Watermeyer Street, Witbank
|Elukwatini
|19411
|Main Road, Elukwatini
|Carolina
|2418
|50 Voortrekker Street, Carolina
Codes for Standard Bank branches in North West
Here are all the codes for Standard Bank branches located in North West.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Sun City
|2454
|Ledig
|Hammanskraal
|16930
|Corner Hamman Drive and Old Pretoria Warmbad
|Zeerut
|2422
|38 Church Avenue, Zeerust
|Brits
|2413
|Corner Maclean and Pienaar Avenue, Brits
|Brits Mall
|35468
|Corner Hendrik Verwoerd and Maple Ridge Avenue, Brits
|Zinniaville
|3343
|Petunia Drive, Rustenburg
|Rustenburg
|2425
|121 Church Avenue, Rustenburg
|Barongwa
|33631
|Corner Bosch and Nelson Mandela Drive, Rustenburg
|Safari Tuine
|11892
|Arend Road, Rustenburg
|Rustenburg West
|2443
|President Mbeki Drive, Rustenburg
|Marikana
|24212
|Rooikoppies Main Road, Rustenburg
|Waterfall Mall
|14388
|1 Augrabie Avenue, Rustenburg
|Hartebeespoort
|6039
|Corner Beethoven Road and Pretoria, Melody
|Mooinooi
|17951
|Corner Lonhro Drive and Wilkinson Avenue, Mooinooi
|Mmabatho
|2281
|Corner James Moroka and Sekame Road, Mmabatho
|Mafikeng
|2237
|Corner Nelson Mandela and Victoria Streets, Mafikeng
|Carrington Street
|2696
|Corner Carrington Avenue and Main, Mafikeng
|Lichtenburg
|2409
|69 Scholts Street, Lichtenburg
|Ventersdorp
|2439
|Carmichael Avenue, Ventersdorp
|Carletonville
|2052
|Corner Annan Road and Gold Avenue, Carletoonville
|Dalareyville
|2451
|General Delarey Avenue, Delareyville
|Cachet Park
|2836
|Borchers Avenue, Potchefstroom
|Potchefstroom
|2450
|Corner Retief and Walter Sisulu Street, Potchefstroom
|Mooirivier Mall
|30555
|Corner Nelson Mandela (Potgieter) and Govan Mbeki (Meadow), Potchefstroom
|Klerksdorp
|2420
|Brother Patrick Lane, Klerksdorp
|Matlosana
|2819
|Corner Kok Street and OR Tambo, Klerksdorp
|Vryburg
|19851
|5 Market Avenue, Vryburg
|Orkney
|2438
|Shakespear Avenue, Orkney
|Schweizer-Reneke
|2421
|50B Schweizer Street, Schweizer Reneke
Codes for Standard Bank branches in the Northern Cape
The following are codes for Standard Bank branches in the Northern Cape.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Hotazel
|2729
|Boardman Avenue, Kuruman
|Livingstone
|20033
|Livingstone Avenue, Kuruman
|Kuruman
|33477
|Voortrekker Avenue, Kuruman
|Kathu
|2321
|Hendrik Van Eck Avenue, Kathu
|Hartswater
|2320
|19 DF Malan Street, Hartswater
|Jan Kemp
|2238
|12 Industrial Street, Jan Kempdorp
|Danielskuil
|2759
|Main Street, Danielskuil
|Postmasburg
|2301
|32 Main Avenue, Postmasburg
|Limeacres
|2338
|Lime Acres
|Upington
|2352
|Corner Hill Avenue and Scott, Upington
|Barkly West
|2261
|22 Campbell Street, Barkley West
|Keimos
|2263
|56 Main Avenue, Keimoes
|Old Main Road
|36832
|Old Main Road, Kimberley
|Kimberley Mega
|2217
|Corner Bultfontein and Lennox Street, Kimberley
|Civic Centre
|2952
|Corner of Jan Boulevard and Lyndhurst Avenue, Kimberley
|Diamond Pavilion
|32316
|Corner MC Dougal and Oliver, Kimberley
|Kakamas
|2241
|1542 Maralan Street, Kakamas
|Douglas
|2218
|15 Barkley Avenue, Douglas
|Pofadder
|5558
|Voortrekker Street, Pofadder
|Aggeneys
|2750
|Havelock Avenue, Aggeneys
|Kenhardt
|2285
|Kerk Avenue, Kenhrdt
|Hopetown
|2240
|24 Church Avenue, Hopetown
|Prieska
|2339
|6 Church Street,Prieska
|Strydenburg
|2302
|100 Church Street, Strydenburg
|Petrusville
|2262
|Visagie Avenue, Petrusville
|Philipstown
|2284
|14 Green Avenue, Phillipstown
|Britstown
|2219
|Mark Straat, Britstown
|Colesberg
|2231
|26 Church Avenue, Colesberg
|Loeriesfontein
|2286
|28 Main Avenue, Loeriesfontein
Codes for Standard Bank branches in Free State
Standard Bank branches in Free State province have the following codes.
|Bank Branch
|Branch Code
|Town/City/Street
|Bloemfontein
|2509
|Corner Maitland Street and West Burger, Bloemfontein
|Preller Square
|21018
|Corner Graaf Reinet Avenue and Louw Wepener, Bloemfontein
|Southern Sentrum
|2883
|Benade Drive, Bloemfontein
|Free State Student
|24191
|Corner Campus Road North and Campus Road South, Bloemfontein
|Brandwag
|2535
|173 Nelson Mandela Drive, Bloemfontein
|Loch Logan
|36833
|Corner Henry Service Road, Bloemfontein
|Sasolburg
|2553
|Kirchhoffer Boulevard, Sasolburg
|Parys
|2546
|78A Kort Avenue, Parys
|Viljoenskroon
|2558
|Corner Krige Avenue and Piet Retief, Viljoenskroon
|Frankfort
|2524
|Corner Brand and Church Street, Frankfort
|Heilbron
|2422
|Corner Bree Avenue and Church, Heilbron
|Bothaville
|2511
|22 President Street, Bothaville
|Vrede
|2512
|Corner Church Avenue and Rass, Vrede
|Kroonstad
|2432
|106 Cross Street, Kroonstad
|Reitz
|2543
|30 Church Avenue, Reitz
|Wesselsbron
|2541
|2 Erwee Street, Wesselsbron
|Odendaalsrus
|2521
|Corner Church and Wessels Avenue, Odendaalsrus
|Lindley
|5467
|Church Street, Lindley
|Hennenman
|2515
|56 Steyn, Hennenman
|Welkom
|18272
|Corner Mooi Avenue and Stateway, Welkom
|Power Road
|29269
|Corner Jan Hofmeyer and Power Road, Welkom
|Virginia
|2531
|22 Virginia Gardens, Virginia
|Bethlehem
|2508
|Corner Kerk and Roux Avenue, Bethlehem
|Harrismith
|2529
|6 Sarel Cilliers Street, Harrismith
|Bultfontein
|2899
|President Swart Avenue, Bultfonteim
|Kestell
|2534
|Corner Blignaut Street and Olivier, Kestell
|Senekal
|2556
|Corner Malan and Noorder Avenue, Senekal
|Theunissen
|2526
|Corner Andries Pretorius and Van Heerden Streets, Theunissen
|Phuthaditjhaba
|30206
|Main Witsieshoek Road, Phuthaditjhaba
Which bank branch code is 051001?
051 001 is the Standard Bank universal branch code in South Africa.
Basic banking knowledge, like knowing your Standard Bank branch codes, will help you make smooth banking transactions. Find out which codes your branch uses from the above comprehensive list.
