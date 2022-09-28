Global site navigation

List of Standard Bank branch codes in 2024: All universal codes for Standard Bank
Services

List of Standard Bank branch codes in 2024: All universal codes for Standard Bank

by  Alice Wabwile Adrianna Simwa

Standard Bank is one of the largest financial service providers in South Africa. It has its headquarters in Johannesburg and several branches across Africa and overseas. Read here to learn more regarding all the Standard Bank branch codes in 2024.

Standard Bank branch codes
A person using a Macbook and holding a credit card. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Many South Africans use banking services for various reasons, including paying school fees, investing, saving, paying bills, and keeping track of business finances. Knowing your bank’s code is crucial when you want to know the exact location of its branch when making online transactions.

All the Standard Bank branch codes

Standard Bank's universal branch code is 051 001 in South Africa. You can use it to make electronic fund transfers (EFT) in the absence of a specific branch’s code.

Standard Bank branch codes in South Africa

Each Standard Bank branch has a unique identifying number. Here are all the assigned numbers according to the institution’s bank branch code system.

Codes for Standard Bank branches in KwaZulu-Natal

Below is a table of Standard Bank branch codes in Durban and other towns in KwaZulu-Natal.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Hillcrest22023 Inanda Road, Kloof
Glenwood1025588/92 Brand Road, Durban
Market3654181 Flower Road, Durban
Gale Place2180201 Umbilo Road, Durban
Durban ABC2163369 West Road, Durban
Pongola240755 Piet Retief Road, Pongola
Madadeni2339964 Scott Road, Madadeni
Newcastle257664 Scott Road, Newcastle
Vryheid2587196 Mark Street, Vryheid
Nongoma2586Main Road, Nongoma
Dannhauser2563Corner Church Street and Newcastle Road, Dannhauser
Dundee257070 Wilson Road, Dundee
Nqutu2924Channel Road, Nqutu
Ulundi28990Princess Magogo Road, Ulundi
Mtubatuba22777Corner Jacaranda and St Lucia Road, Mtubatuba
Ladysmith2577262 Murchison Street, Ladysmith
Melmoth2591Reinhold Street, Melmoth
Empangeni25689 Maxwell Road, Empangeni
Umhlatuzi13412Maxwell Street, Empangeni
Richards Bay2597Kruger Rand Road, Richards Bay
Esikhaleni35810Corner of Mthombothi Road and Mdlebe Ntshona (West) Avenue, Mtunzini
Eshowe257533-35 Osborn Road, Eshowe
Estcourt257180 Harding Avenue, Estcourt
Greytown2569136 Pine Avenue, Greytown
Isithebe25904 White Street, Sundumbili
Mandini (Renkens)13922 Main Road, Mandini
Mooi River2583Claughton Terrace, Mooi River
Stranger2567124 King Shaka Street, Stranger
Nottingham Road2932Corner Nottingham Road and Old Main, Lions River

Below are more Standard Bank branch codes for KwaZulu-Natal.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Wartburg3389Woodsburn Road, Wartburg Natal
Howick260817 Main Avenue, Howick
Ballito26718Main Road, Lower Tugela
Hilton3298Pietermaritzburg
Raisethorpe3255Old Greytown Road, Pieteritzburg
Tongaat55315 Watson Highway, Tongaat
Midlands24278Sanctuary Road, Pietermaritzburg
Selgro22169361 Church Street, Pietermaritzburg
King Shaka33529No 82048 Avenue just off N2, Inanda
Centenary2603211 Church Street, Pietermaritzburg
Pietermaritzburg2564188 Longmarket Street, Pietermaritzburg
Hayfields318128 Blackburrow Road, Pietermaritzburg
Verulam5530125 Wick Avenue, Verulam
Phoenix3040Parthenon Street, Phoenix
Umhlanga Ridge25851 Millennium Boulevard, Inanda
Umhlanga Beach19859Chartwell Drive, Durban
Gateway195301 Palm Boulevard, Durban
Bridge City33390Station Road, Kwa-Mashu
KWA Mashu24653Malandela Road, KWA Mashu
La Lucia2835William Campbell Drive, Durban
Durban North218317 Broadway, Durban
Underberg3374Main Road, Underberg
Kloof220018 Village Road, Kloof
New Germany220355 Shepstone Road, New Germany
Briardene21911 Stanhope Place, Durban
Pinetown220151 Old Main Road, Pinetown
Dales Avenue10672Corner Dales Avenue and Moodie Street, Pinetown
Windermere2826Windermere Road, Durban
Florida Road Durban2182174 Florida Road, Durban

Here is a table of more Standard Bank branch codes in KwaZulu-Natal.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Westville219930 Church Street, Westville
Overport City3826Ridge Road, Durban
Greyville2173100 First Avenue, Durban
Musgrave Road2181135 Musgrave Road, Durban
Westville Pavillion9907Spine Road, Westville
Durban Institute of Technology24163Corner Mansfield Road and Ritson, Durban
Warwick Triangle25993127 Alice Avenue, Durban
Albert Street217140 Albert Street, Durban
Thekwini25701447 Smith Avenue, Durban
University of KZN22977King George V Avenue, Durban
Queensburgh2211Main Road, Westville
Chatsworth219617 Joyhurst Street, Chatsworth
Montclair5566Wood Road, Durban
Jacobs218842 Chamberlain Road, Durban
Bluff Corner35518Corner Tara and Graysin Road, Durban
Umlazi Mega City26516Mangosuthu Highway, Umlazi
Isipingo11120Pardy Road, Durban
Prospecton2584Corner Power Drive and Prospecton Road, Durban
Arbour Crossing30913Corner Arbour Road and Oppenheimer, Amanzimtoti
Amanzimtoti2565Corner Moss Kolnik Road and N2, Amanzimtoti
Ixopo223611 Margaret Avenue, Ixopo
Umkomaas257828 Barrow Street, Umkomaas
Umzimkulu2694Main Road, Umzimkulu
Scottburgh2572112 Scott Street, Scottburgh
Umzinto 257912 Palm Road, Umzinto
Kokstad225768 Main Avenue, Kokstad
Hibberdene29273 Marlin Drive, Hibberdene
Port Sheptone2573Corner Nelson Mandela and Woodley Roads, Port Shepstone
Harbour View28782Corner Aiken Avenue and Sinclair, Port Shepstone

Codes for Standard Bank branches in Gauteng

Below is a list of all Standard Bank branches in Gauteng Province and their respective codes.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Melville1303Corner Main Road and Third Avenue, Johannesburg
Northcliff1343Weltevreden Road, Johannesburg
Liberty Life207901 Ameshof Street, Johannesburg
Braamfontein1062Jorrisen Street, Johannesburg
Bramley888593 Louis Botha Avenue, Johannesburg
Diamond Centre2873240 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg
MTN24944216 14th Avenue, Johannesburg
Fordsburg1142Corner Main and Mint Road, Johannesburg
Arcadia1982Corner Church and Hamilton Streets, Pretoria
Hatfield1991440 Hilda Street, Pretoria
Castle Walk12447Corner Lois, Nossob and Prieska Avenue, Pretoria
Glen Village20223Corner Hans Strydom and Olympus Street, Pretoria
Gezina10858Corner Solomon Street and Voortrekker, Pretoria
Balfour Park2861Corner Athol and Johannesburg Road, Johannesburg
Atteridgeville27251Corner Khosa and Thudufudu Street, Pretoria
Hillbrow 999Corner Claim Street and Kotze, Johannesburg
Industria 110335 Maraisburg Road, Johannesburg
Library Gardens223Corner Fraser Street and President, Johannesburg
Smal Street41088 Smal Street, Johannesburg
Eloff Street29770 Eloff Street, Johannesburg
Killarney1492Riviera Road, Johannesburg
Malvern1123Corner 31st Street and Jules, Johannesburg
Johannesburg3588 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg
Mahube29146Corner J Maleleku Drive and Tsamaya Avenue, Mamelodi
Wonderboom Junction32169Corner Lavender Road and Voortrekker, Wonderboom
Zambezi Mall34139Corner Molot and Zambezi Drive, Wonderboom
Montana24035Corner Van Der Merwe and Zambezi Drive, Montana
Pretoria North197867 gerrit Maritz Street, Akasia
Wonderpark27693Corner Heinrich Roads and Old Brits

Here is a list of more Standard Bank branches in Gauteng Province and their respective codes.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Rosslyn1995111 De Waal Street, Akasia
G-Rankuwa2469Ga Rankuwa
Central City2463Mabopane
Temba11935Corner Jubilee Road and Makapanstad, Temba
Mayville3208DF Malan Drive, Pretoria
Rietfontein1984Corner Frates Road and Michael Brink, Pretoria
Samcor6034Simon Vermooten Avenue, Pretoria
Queenswood29961180 Whittle Lane, Pretoria
Silverton1979Pretoria Road, Pretoria
Bloed Street31418Corner Bloed and Van Der Walt, Pretoria
West End1977Corner Church and Quagga Road
Sunnyside1980Corner Esselen and Jeppe Street
Hillcrest Boulevard PTA24034Corner Duxbury and Lynnwood Road, Pretoria
Lynnwood Ridge2011Corner Simon Vermooten and Lynnwood Roads, Pretoria
Brooklyn198652 Fehrsen Avenue, Pretoria
Menlyn Park6035Corner Atterbury Road and Lois, Pretoria
Laudium2735Tangerine Street, Pretoria
Bronkhorstspruit2457Kurger Avenue, Bronkhorstspruit
Park View32756Corner Garstfontein and Netcare Streets, Pretoria
Lyttelton1983Corner Botha Avenue and Cantonment, Centurion
Centurion2015Corner Hendrik Verwoerd and South Street
Centurion Mall 25988Heuwel Avenue, Centurion
Centurion Lifestyle SC27252Corner Lenchen Avenue and Old Johannesburg Road, Centurion
Diepsloot29270Corner Plum Avenue and William Nicol
Phumulani Mall32317Olifantsfontein Road
San Ridge24966Corner Lever Road and New Road, Midrand
Kyalami Downs12538Corner Boulevard Avenue and Main, Midrand
The Boulders6282Old Pretoria Road, Midrand
Fourways Crossing16433Corner Sunrise Boulevard and William Nicol, Sandton

Codes for Standard Bank branches in the Western Cape

Below is a list of Standard Bank branches in the Western Cape Province and their respective codes.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Athlone29079 George Street, Cape Town
Vangate Mall2124Corner N2 Freeway and Vanguard Drive, Cape Town
Concourse13877Cape Town
Longstreet208591-95 Long Street, Cape Town
Thibault Square2089Corner Hans Strydom and Long Avenue, Cape Town
Vredendal235325 Voortrekker Street, Vredendal
Lamberts Bay226450 Church Avenue, Lamberts Bay
Clanwilliam224216 Main Street, Clanwilliam
Beaufort West222270 Donkin Drive, Beaufort West
Citrusdal222451 Voortrekker Avenue, Citrusdal
Laaiplek234413 Jameson Street, Velddrif
Vredenburg2327Main Avenue, Vredenburg
Piketberg547150 Long Street, Piketberg
Saldanha2754Corner Berg Drive and Main Street, Saldanha
Porterville226534 Voortrekker Avenue, Porterville
Langebaan3118Oostewal Avenue, Langebaan
Moorreesburg228934 Main Street, Moorreesburg
Laingsburg238613 Voortrekker Street, Laingsburg
Tulbagh228724 Van Der Stel Drive, Tulbagh
Riebeeck275228 Voortrekker Road, Riebeek West
Ceres222191 Voortrekker Avenue, Ceres
Darling224622 Main Road, Darling
Malmesbury23243 Church Drive, Malmesbury
De Doorns224342 Voortrekker Avenue, Der Doorns
De Rust224918 Schoeman Drive, De Rust
Ladismith22481 Van Riebeeck Avenue, Ladismith
Atlantis3297Westfleur Circle, Atlantis
Oudtshoorn232960 Church Street
High Street273956 High Drive, Worcester

Below is a list of more Standard Bank branch codes in the Western Cape province

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Worcester230536 Adderley Avenue, Worcester
Uniondale227231 Voortrekker Drive, Uniondale
Rawsonville297614 Van Riebeeck Avenue, Rawsonville
Melkbosstrand3179Corner 6th Avenue and Mostert Street, Melkbosstrand
Paarl226745 Lady Gray Drive, Paarl
Paarl Mall2719Corner Jones and Vlei Streets, Paarl
Montagu227046 Bath Avenue, Montagu
Robertson231045 Church Street, Robertson
Bayside2100Blaauwberg Road, Milnerton
Durbanville1108929 Main Road, Durbanville
Capegate24624Corner De Bron and Okavango, Brackenfell
De Grendel3363Corner 1st Drive and Montague Drive, Milnerton
Tygerberg Suite3544543 Old Oak Road, Bellville
Tygervalley3339Corner Bill Bezuidenhout and Willie Van Schoor Avenues
Tyger Manor2307309 Durban Road, Bellville
Brackenfell3273Old Paarle Road, Brackenfell
Milnerton2128Corner National Boulverd and Racecourse Road, Milnerton
N1 City2995Louwtjie Rouman Crescent, Goodwood
Century City17853Century City Boulevard, Milnerton
Bellville East2150Corner Maritz and Retief Avenue, Bellville
Parow Centre2145Corner De La Rey and Voortrekker Road, Parow
Parow West26034187 Voortrekker Road, Parow
Franschhoek232636 Hugenote Road, Franschhoek
Goodwood2144136 Voortrekker Road,Goodwood
Paarden Eiland2107Corner Cumberland Road and Industry, Milnerton
Sea Point2105Corner Main and St Johns Road, Cape Town
Adderley Street2091Adderley Street, Cape Town
Mutual Park34961Jan Smuts Drive, Cape Town
Epping Industria2122Showgrounds Avenue, Cape Town

Below is a list of more Standard Bank branch codes in the Western Cape province.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Greenacres2294Cape Road, Port Elizabeth
Linton Grange2770Cape Road, Port Elizabeth
Port Elizabeth108901 Pickering Drive, Port Elizabeth
North End2274585 Govan Mbeki Drive, Port Elizabeth
Rink Street2313Rink Avenue, Port Street
Govan Mbeki28341Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth
Berry's Corner29680Corner Commercial and Kempston Road
Summerstrand Branch5843Corner 8th Drive and Marine Drive, Port Elizabeth
Walmer29681Corner 16th Avenue and Main Road, Port Elizabeth
Matatiele2299Corner High and Market Streets, Matatiele
Sterkspruit17856Main Road, Sterkspruit
Lady Grey236920 Botha Avenue, Lady Grey
Bizana19415Corner Boxer Street and Harding, Bizana
Mount Frere2318176 Main Drive, Mount Frere
Barkley East2255Corner of Cole and De Villiers Avenue, Barkley East
Burgersdorp2277Corner Church Avenue and Taylor, Burgerdorp
Maclear237832 Van Riebeeck Avenue, Maclear
Flagstaff24148Main Drive, Flagstaff
Qumbu26560Corner Hope Street and Main Street, Qumbu
Ugie239618 Umga Road, Ugie
Steynsburg236719 Church Avenue, Steynsburg
Elliot233329 Maclear Road, Elliot
Lusikisiki2279Main Drive, Lusikisiki
Dordrecht Branch231663 Grey Avenue, Dordrecht
Molteno238348 Smith Drive, Molteno
Middelburg (Cape)231428 Meintjies Avenue, Middleberg Cape
Mthatha West2081647 Leeds Road, Umtata
Mthatha Plaza2671135 Nelson Mandela Drive, Umtata
Port St Johns2335193 Westgate Avenue, Port St Johns

Codes for Standard Bank branches in Limpopo

The table below shows the branch codes for Standard Bank located in Limpopo province.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Musina242810 National Road, Musina
Dzanani23376Dzanani
Sibasa16612Mphephu Avenue, Thohoyandou
Thohoyandou2456Mphephu Drive, Thohoyandou
Mvusuludzo29718Tsanduka Street, Thohoyandou
Malamulele19440Malamulele
Louis Trichardt17040Krogh Avenue, Makhado
Elim24207Portion 7 Waterval, Hlanganani
Giyani18809Giyani
Lephalale241427 Fox Odendaal Avenue, Ellisras
Tzaneen244611 Lannie Lane, Tzaneen
Mankweng3229614 University Drive, Thabamoopo
Cycad27084Corner General Maritz Drive and Outspan, Polokwane
Polokwane City Centre2445Corner Dahl and Rissik Streets, Polokwane
Fauna Park16928Corner Grimm and Thabo Mbeki, Polokwane
Polokwane Square2415Corner Hans Van Rensburg and Thabo Mbeki Drive
Polokwane Branch3575149 Landros Mareer Avenue, Polokwane
Phalaborwa2466Corner Palm Drive and Tambotie, Phalaborwa
Platina2327569 Thabo Mbeki Drive, Mokopane
Mokopane242794 Thabo Mbeki Avenue, Mokopane
Lebowakgomo2814Thabamoopo
Hoedspruit2449187 Panther Avenue, Hoedspruit
Mookphong26050Corner Fourth Street and Third Avenue, Naboomspruit
Thabazimbi23136Corner Judith, Rietbok Avenue and Vanderbijl, Thabazimbi
Modimolle244483 Nelson Mandela Drive, Modimolle
Jane Furse22793Corner Jane Furse and Neville Main, Jane Furse
Bela Bela247324 Chris Hani Drive, Bela-Bela
Groblersdal2038714 Hereford Street, Groblersdal
Marble Hall2822Marble Avenue, Marble Hall

Codes for Standard Bank branches in Mpumalanga

Standard Bank branches in Mpumalanga province have the following codes.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Kamaqhekeza19715Kamaqhekeza A, Nkomazi
Arconhoek3028PTN1, Mapulaneng
Burgersfort2448Dirk Winterbach Drive, Lydenburg
Thulamahashe17220119 Main Road, Thulamahashe
Bushbuckridge2485Main Road, Mapulaneng
Hazyview2844Main Road, Hazyview
Lydenburg243049 Voortrekker, Lydenburg
Sabie2478Corner 8th Avenue and Main Avenue, Sabie
Siyabuswa2477Maqhawe Avenue, Siyabuswa
Kwagga Plaza10289Mainmoloto/Marble Hall Road, Mkobola
White River247419 William Lynn Drive, Witrivier
Kabokweni28241Main Road, Nsikazi
Kwamhlanga20830Moloto Road, PTN1 of Enkeldoom 215JR, Kwamhlanga
Komatipoort2850Rissik Avenue, Komatipoort
Riverside Mall14399White River Side Drive, Nelspruit
Kanyamazane24210Corner Chris Hani and Umgwato Avenue, Nsikazi
Nel Plaza Branch 16860Corner Bester Street and Henshall, Nelspruit
Bank Mbombela3306529 Brown Avenue, Nelspruit
Nelspruit Crossing20704Corner Generaal Daan Pienaar and N4, Nelspruit
Steiltes18740Aurora Drive, Nelspruit
Malelane2482Air Drive, Malelane
Matsulu26165Corner Madiba and Mashekane Streets, Matsulu
Middleburg (Mpum)24294A OR Tambo Avenue, Middleburg
Barberton241981 Crown Drive, Barberton
Emalahleni29490Corner Delville Avenue and President Avenue, Witbank
Highveld Mall35524President Mandela Drive, Witbank
Klifontein2465Corner Strydom Drive and Watermeyer Street, Witbank
Elukwatini19411Main Road, Elukwatini
Carolina241850 Voortrekker Street, Carolina

Codes for Standard Bank branches in North West

Here are all the codes for Standard Bank branches located in North West.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Sun City2454Ledig
Hammanskraal16930Corner Hamman Drive and Old Pretoria Warmbad
Zeerut242238 Church Avenue, Zeerust
Brits2413Corner Maclean and Pienaar Avenue, Brits
Brits Mall35468Corner Hendrik Verwoerd and Maple Ridge Avenue, Brits
Zinniaville3343Petunia Drive, Rustenburg
Rustenburg2425121 Church Avenue, Rustenburg
Barongwa33631Corner Bosch and Nelson Mandela Drive, Rustenburg
Safari Tuine11892Arend Road, Rustenburg
Rustenburg West2443President Mbeki Drive, Rustenburg
Marikana24212Rooikoppies Main Road, Rustenburg
Waterfall Mall143881 Augrabie Avenue, Rustenburg
Hartebeespoort6039Corner Beethoven Road and Pretoria, Melody
Mooinooi17951Corner Lonhro Drive and Wilkinson Avenue, Mooinooi
Mmabatho2281Corner James Moroka and Sekame Road, Mmabatho
Mafikeng2237Corner Nelson Mandela and Victoria Streets, Mafikeng
Carrington Street2696Corner Carrington Avenue and Main, Mafikeng
Lichtenburg240969 Scholts Street, Lichtenburg
Ventersdorp2439Carmichael Avenue, Ventersdorp
Carletonville2052Corner Annan Road and Gold Avenue, Carletoonville
Dalareyville2451General Delarey Avenue, Delareyville
Cachet Park2836Borchers Avenue, Potchefstroom
Potchefstroom2450Corner Retief and Walter Sisulu Street, Potchefstroom
Mooirivier Mall30555Corner Nelson Mandela (Potgieter) and Govan Mbeki (Meadow), Potchefstroom
Klerksdorp2420Brother Patrick Lane, Klerksdorp
Matlosana2819Corner Kok Street and OR Tambo, Klerksdorp
Vryburg198515 Market Avenue, Vryburg
Orkney2438Shakespear Avenue, Orkney
Schweizer-Reneke242150B Schweizer Street, Schweizer Reneke

Codes for Standard Bank branches in the Northern Cape

The following are codes for Standard Bank branches in the Northern Cape.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Hotazel2729Boardman Avenue, Kuruman
Livingstone20033Livingstone Avenue, Kuruman
Kuruman33477Voortrekker Avenue, Kuruman
Kathu2321Hendrik Van Eck Avenue, Kathu
Hartswater232019 DF Malan Street, Hartswater
Jan Kemp223812 Industrial Street, Jan Kempdorp
Danielskuil2759Main Street, Danielskuil
Postmasburg230132 Main Avenue, Postmasburg
Limeacres2338Lime Acres
Upington2352Corner Hill Avenue and Scott, Upington
Barkly West226122 Campbell Street, Barkley West
Keimos226356 Main Avenue, Keimoes
Old Main Road36832Old Main Road, Kimberley
Kimberley Mega2217Corner Bultfontein and Lennox Street, Kimberley
Civic Centre2952Corner of Jan Boulevard and Lyndhurst Avenue, Kimberley
Diamond Pavilion 32316Corner MC Dougal and Oliver, Kimberley
Kakamas22411542 Maralan Street, Kakamas
Douglas221815 Barkley Avenue, Douglas
Pofadder5558Voortrekker Street, Pofadder
Aggeneys2750Havelock Avenue, Aggeneys
Kenhardt2285Kerk Avenue, Kenhrdt
Hopetown224024 Church Avenue, Hopetown
Prieska23396 Church Street,Prieska
Strydenburg2302100 Church Street, Strydenburg
Petrusville2262Visagie Avenue, Petrusville
Philipstown228414 Green Avenue, Phillipstown
Britstown2219Mark Straat, Britstown
Colesberg223126 Church Avenue, Colesberg
Loeriesfontein228628 Main Avenue, Loeriesfontein

Codes for Standard Bank branches in Free State

Standard Bank branches in Free State province have the following codes.

Bank BranchBranch CodeTown/City/Street
Bloemfontein2509Corner Maitland Street and West Burger, Bloemfontein
Preller Square21018Corner Graaf Reinet Avenue and Louw Wepener, Bloemfontein
Southern Sentrum2883Benade Drive, Bloemfontein
Free State Student24191Corner Campus Road North and Campus Road South, Bloemfontein
Brandwag2535173 Nelson Mandela Drive, Bloemfontein
Loch Logan36833Corner Henry Service Road, Bloemfontein
Sasolburg2553Kirchhoffer Boulevard, Sasolburg
Parys254678A Kort Avenue, Parys
Viljoenskroon2558Corner Krige Avenue and Piet Retief, Viljoenskroon
Frankfort2524Corner Brand and Church Street, Frankfort
Heilbron2422Corner Bree Avenue and Church, Heilbron
Bothaville251122 President Street, Bothaville
Vrede2512Corner Church Avenue and Rass, Vrede
Kroonstad2432106 Cross Street, Kroonstad
Reitz254330 Church Avenue, Reitz
Wesselsbron25412 Erwee Street, Wesselsbron
Odendaalsrus2521Corner Church and Wessels Avenue, Odendaalsrus
Lindley5467Church Street, Lindley
Hennenman251556 Steyn, Hennenman
Welkom18272Corner Mooi Avenue and Stateway, Welkom
Power Road29269Corner Jan Hofmeyer and Power Road, Welkom
Virginia253122 Virginia Gardens, Virginia
Bethlehem2508Corner Kerk and Roux Avenue, Bethlehem
Harrismith25296 Sarel Cilliers Street, Harrismith
Bultfontein2899President Swart Avenue, Bultfonteim
Kestell2534Corner Blignaut Street and Olivier, Kestell
Senekal2556Corner Malan and Noorder Avenue, Senekal
Theunissen2526Corner Andries Pretorius and Van Heerden Streets, Theunissen
Phuthaditjhaba30206Main Witsieshoek Road, Phuthaditjhaba

Which bank branch code is 051001?

051 001 is the Standard Bank universal branch code in South Africa.

Basic banking knowledge, like knowing your Standard Bank branch codes, will help you make smooth banking transactions. Find out which codes your branch uses from the above comprehensive list.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

