Standard Bank is one of the largest financial service providers in South Africa. It has its headquarters in Johannesburg and several branches across Africa and overseas. Read here to learn more regarding all the Standard Bank branch codes in 2024.

Many South Africans use banking services for various reasons, including paying school fees, investing, saving, paying bills, and keeping track of business finances. Knowing your bank’s code is crucial when you want to know the exact location of its branch when making online transactions.

All the Standard Bank branch codes

Standard Bank's universal branch code is 051 001 in South Africa. You can use it to make electronic fund transfers (EFT) in the absence of a specific branch’s code.

Standard Bank branch codes in South Africa

Each Standard Bank branch has a unique identifying number. Here are all the assigned numbers according to the institution’s bank branch code system.

Codes for Standard Bank branches in KwaZulu-Natal

Below is a table of Standard Bank branch codes in Durban and other towns in KwaZulu-Natal.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Hillcrest 2202 3 Inanda Road, Kloof Glenwood 10255 88/92 Brand Road, Durban Market 36541 81 Flower Road, Durban Gale Place 2180 201 Umbilo Road, Durban Durban ABC 2163 369 West Road, Durban Pongola 2407 55 Piet Retief Road, Pongola Madadeni 23399 64 Scott Road, Madadeni Newcastle 2576 64 Scott Road, Newcastle Vryheid 2587 196 Mark Street, Vryheid Nongoma 2586 Main Road, Nongoma Dannhauser 2563 Corner Church Street and Newcastle Road, Dannhauser Dundee 2570 70 Wilson Road, Dundee Nqutu 2924 Channel Road, Nqutu Ulundi 28990 Princess Magogo Road, Ulundi Mtubatuba 22777 Corner Jacaranda and St Lucia Road, Mtubatuba Ladysmith 2577 262 Murchison Street, Ladysmith Melmoth 2591 Reinhold Street, Melmoth Empangeni 2568 9 Maxwell Road, Empangeni Umhlatuzi 13412 Maxwell Street, Empangeni Richards Bay 2597 Kruger Rand Road, Richards Bay Esikhaleni 35810 Corner of Mthombothi Road and Mdlebe Ntshona (West) Avenue, Mtunzini Eshowe 2575 33-35 Osborn Road, Eshowe Estcourt 2571 80 Harding Avenue, Estcourt Greytown 2569 136 Pine Avenue, Greytown Isithebe 2590 4 White Street, Sundumbili Mandini (Renkens) 13922 Main Road, Mandini Mooi River 2583 Claughton Terrace, Mooi River Stranger 2567 124 King Shaka Street, Stranger Nottingham Road 2932 Corner Nottingham Road and Old Main, Lions River

Below are more Standard Bank branch codes for KwaZulu-Natal.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Wartburg 3389 Woodsburn Road, Wartburg Natal Howick 2608 17 Main Avenue, Howick Ballito 26718 Main Road, Lower Tugela Hilton 3298 Pietermaritzburg Raisethorpe 3255 Old Greytown Road, Pieteritzburg Tongaat 5531 5 Watson Highway, Tongaat Midlands 24278 Sanctuary Road, Pietermaritzburg Selgro 22169 361 Church Street, Pietermaritzburg King Shaka 33529 No 82048 Avenue just off N2, Inanda Centenary 2603 211 Church Street, Pietermaritzburg Pietermaritzburg 2564 188 Longmarket Street, Pietermaritzburg Hayfields 3181 28 Blackburrow Road, Pietermaritzburg Verulam 5530 125 Wick Avenue, Verulam Phoenix 3040 Parthenon Street, Phoenix Umhlanga Ridge 2585 1 Millennium Boulevard, Inanda Umhlanga Beach 19859 Chartwell Drive, Durban Gateway 19530 1 Palm Boulevard, Durban Bridge City 33390 Station Road, Kwa-Mashu KWA Mashu 24653 Malandela Road, KWA Mashu La Lucia 2835 William Campbell Drive, Durban Durban North 2183 17 Broadway, Durban Underberg 3374 Main Road, Underberg Kloof 2200 18 Village Road, Kloof New Germany 2203 55 Shepstone Road, New Germany Briardene 2191 1 Stanhope Place, Durban Pinetown 2201 51 Old Main Road, Pinetown Dales Avenue 10672 Corner Dales Avenue and Moodie Street, Pinetown Windermere 2826 Windermere Road, Durban Florida Road Durban 2182 174 Florida Road, Durban

Here is a table of more Standard Bank branch codes in KwaZulu-Natal.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Westville 2199 30 Church Street, Westville Overport City 3826 Ridge Road, Durban Greyville 2173 100 First Avenue, Durban Musgrave Road 2181 135 Musgrave Road, Durban Westville Pavillion 9907 Spine Road, Westville Durban Institute of Technology 24163 Corner Mansfield Road and Ritson, Durban Warwick Triangle 25993 127 Alice Avenue, Durban Albert Street 2171 40 Albert Street, Durban Thekwini 25701 447 Smith Avenue, Durban University of KZN 22977 King George V Avenue, Durban Queensburgh 2211 Main Road, Westville Chatsworth 2196 17 Joyhurst Street, Chatsworth Montclair 5566 Wood Road, Durban Jacobs 2188 42 Chamberlain Road, Durban Bluff Corner 35518 Corner Tara and Graysin Road, Durban Umlazi Mega City 26516 Mangosuthu Highway, Umlazi Isipingo 11120 Pardy Road, Durban Prospecton 2584 Corner Power Drive and Prospecton Road, Durban Arbour Crossing 30913 Corner Arbour Road and Oppenheimer, Amanzimtoti Amanzimtoti 2565 Corner Moss Kolnik Road and N2, Amanzimtoti Ixopo 2236 11 Margaret Avenue, Ixopo Umkomaas 2578 28 Barrow Street, Umkomaas Umzimkulu 2694 Main Road, Umzimkulu Scottburgh 2572 112 Scott Street, Scottburgh Umzinto 2579 12 Palm Road, Umzinto Kokstad 2257 68 Main Avenue, Kokstad Hibberdene 2927 3 Marlin Drive, Hibberdene Port Sheptone 2573 Corner Nelson Mandela and Woodley Roads, Port Shepstone Harbour View 28782 Corner Aiken Avenue and Sinclair, Port Shepstone

Codes for Standard Bank branches in Gauteng

Below is a list of all Standard Bank branches in Gauteng Province and their respective codes.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Melville 1303 Corner Main Road and Third Avenue, Johannesburg Northcliff 1343 Weltevreden Road, Johannesburg Liberty Life 20790 1 Ameshof Street, Johannesburg Braamfontein 1062 Jorrisen Street, Johannesburg Bramley 888 593 Louis Botha Avenue, Johannesburg Diamond Centre 2873 240 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg MTN 24944 216 14th Avenue, Johannesburg Fordsburg 1142 Corner Main and Mint Road, Johannesburg Arcadia 1982 Corner Church and Hamilton Streets, Pretoria Hatfield 1991 440 Hilda Street, Pretoria Castle Walk 12447 Corner Lois, Nossob and Prieska Avenue, Pretoria Glen Village 20223 Corner Hans Strydom and Olympus Street, Pretoria Gezina 10858 Corner Solomon Street and Voortrekker, Pretoria Balfour Park 2861 Corner Athol and Johannesburg Road, Johannesburg Atteridgeville 27251 Corner Khosa and Thudufudu Street, Pretoria Hillbrow 999 Corner Claim Street and Kotze, Johannesburg Industria 1103 35 Maraisburg Road, Johannesburg Library Gardens 223 Corner Fraser Street and President, Johannesburg Smal Street 410 88 Smal Street, Johannesburg Eloff Street 297 70 Eloff Street, Johannesburg Killarney 1492 Riviera Road, Johannesburg Malvern 1123 Corner 31st Street and Jules, Johannesburg Johannesburg 35 88 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg Mahube 29146 Corner J Maleleku Drive and Tsamaya Avenue, Mamelodi Wonderboom Junction 32169 Corner Lavender Road and Voortrekker, Wonderboom Zambezi Mall 34139 Corner Molot and Zambezi Drive, Wonderboom Montana 24035 Corner Van Der Merwe and Zambezi Drive, Montana Pretoria North 1978 67 gerrit Maritz Street, Akasia Wonderpark 27693 Corner Heinrich Roads and Old Brits

Here is a list of more Standard Bank branches in Gauteng Province and their respective codes.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Rosslyn 1995 111 De Waal Street, Akasia G-Rankuwa 2469 Ga Rankuwa Central City 2463 Mabopane Temba 11935 Corner Jubilee Road and Makapanstad, Temba Mayville 3208 DF Malan Drive, Pretoria Rietfontein 1984 Corner Frates Road and Michael Brink, Pretoria Samcor 6034 Simon Vermooten Avenue, Pretoria Queenswood 2996 1180 Whittle Lane, Pretoria Silverton 1979 Pretoria Road, Pretoria Bloed Street 31418 Corner Bloed and Van Der Walt, Pretoria West End 1977 Corner Church and Quagga Road Sunnyside 1980 Corner Esselen and Jeppe Street Hillcrest Boulevard PTA 24034 Corner Duxbury and Lynnwood Road, Pretoria Lynnwood Ridge 2011 Corner Simon Vermooten and Lynnwood Roads, Pretoria Brooklyn 1986 52 Fehrsen Avenue, Pretoria Menlyn Park 6035 Corner Atterbury Road and Lois, Pretoria Laudium 2735 Tangerine Street, Pretoria Bronkhorstspruit 2457 Kurger Avenue, Bronkhorstspruit Park View 32756 Corner Garstfontein and Netcare Streets, Pretoria Lyttelton 1983 Corner Botha Avenue and Cantonment, Centurion Centurion 2015 Corner Hendrik Verwoerd and South Street Centurion Mall 25988 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion Centurion Lifestyle SC 27252 Corner Lenchen Avenue and Old Johannesburg Road, Centurion Diepsloot 29270 Corner Plum Avenue and William Nicol Phumulani Mall 32317 Olifantsfontein Road San Ridge 24966 Corner Lever Road and New Road, Midrand Kyalami Downs 12538 Corner Boulevard Avenue and Main, Midrand The Boulders 6282 Old Pretoria Road, Midrand Fourways Crossing 16433 Corner Sunrise Boulevard and William Nicol, Sandton

Codes for Standard Bank branches in the Western Cape

Below is a list of Standard Bank branches in the Western Cape Province and their respective codes.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Athlone 2907 9 George Street, Cape Town Vangate Mall 2124 Corner N2 Freeway and Vanguard Drive, Cape Town Concourse 13877 Cape Town Longstreet 2085 91-95 Long Street, Cape Town Thibault Square 2089 Corner Hans Strydom and Long Avenue, Cape Town Vredendal 2353 25 Voortrekker Street, Vredendal Lamberts Bay 2264 50 Church Avenue, Lamberts Bay Clanwilliam 2242 16 Main Street, Clanwilliam Beaufort West 2222 70 Donkin Drive, Beaufort West Citrusdal 2224 51 Voortrekker Avenue, Citrusdal Laaiplek 2344 13 Jameson Street, Velddrif Vredenburg 2327 Main Avenue, Vredenburg Piketberg 5471 50 Long Street, Piketberg Saldanha 2754 Corner Berg Drive and Main Street, Saldanha Porterville 2265 34 Voortrekker Avenue, Porterville Langebaan 3118 Oostewal Avenue, Langebaan Moorreesburg 2289 34 Main Street, Moorreesburg Laingsburg 2386 13 Voortrekker Street, Laingsburg Tulbagh 2287 24 Van Der Stel Drive, Tulbagh Riebeeck 2752 28 Voortrekker Road, Riebeek West Ceres 2221 91 Voortrekker Avenue, Ceres Darling 2246 22 Main Road, Darling Malmesbury 2324 3 Church Drive, Malmesbury De Doorns 2243 42 Voortrekker Avenue, Der Doorns De Rust 2249 18 Schoeman Drive, De Rust Ladismith 2248 1 Van Riebeeck Avenue, Ladismith Atlantis 3297 Westfleur Circle, Atlantis Oudtshoorn 2329 60 Church Street High Street 2739 56 High Drive, Worcester

Below is a list of more Standard Bank branch codes in the Western Cape province

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Worcester 2305 36 Adderley Avenue, Worcester Uniondale 2272 31 Voortrekker Drive, Uniondale Rawsonville 2976 14 Van Riebeeck Avenue, Rawsonville Melkbosstrand 3179 Corner 6th Avenue and Mostert Street, Melkbosstrand Paarl 2267 45 Lady Gray Drive, Paarl Paarl Mall 2719 Corner Jones and Vlei Streets, Paarl Montagu 2270 46 Bath Avenue, Montagu Robertson 2310 45 Church Street, Robertson Bayside 2100 Blaauwberg Road, Milnerton Durbanville 11089 29 Main Road, Durbanville Capegate 24624 Corner De Bron and Okavango, Brackenfell De Grendel 3363 Corner 1st Drive and Montague Drive, Milnerton Tygerberg Suite 35445 43 Old Oak Road, Bellville Tygervalley 3339 Corner Bill Bezuidenhout and Willie Van Schoor Avenues Tyger Manor 2307 309 Durban Road, Bellville Brackenfell 3273 Old Paarle Road, Brackenfell Milnerton 2128 Corner National Boulverd and Racecourse Road, Milnerton N1 City 2995 Louwtjie Rouman Crescent, Goodwood Century City 17853 Century City Boulevard, Milnerton Bellville East 2150 Corner Maritz and Retief Avenue, Bellville Parow Centre 2145 Corner De La Rey and Voortrekker Road, Parow Parow West 26034 187 Voortrekker Road, Parow Franschhoek 2326 36 Hugenote Road, Franschhoek Goodwood 2144 136 Voortrekker Road,Goodwood Paarden Eiland 2107 Corner Cumberland Road and Industry, Milnerton Sea Point 2105 Corner Main and St Johns Road, Cape Town Adderley Street 2091 Adderley Street, Cape Town Mutual Park 34961 Jan Smuts Drive, Cape Town Epping Industria 2122 Showgrounds Avenue, Cape Town

Below is a list of more Standard Bank branch codes in the Western Cape province.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Greenacres 2294 Cape Road, Port Elizabeth Linton Grange 2770 Cape Road, Port Elizabeth Port Elizabeth 10890 1 Pickering Drive, Port Elizabeth North End 2274 585 Govan Mbeki Drive, Port Elizabeth Rink Street 2313 Rink Avenue, Port Street Govan Mbeki 28341 Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth Berry's Corner 29680 Corner Commercial and Kempston Road Summerstrand Branch 5843 Corner 8th Drive and Marine Drive, Port Elizabeth Walmer 29681 Corner 16th Avenue and Main Road, Port Elizabeth Matatiele 2299 Corner High and Market Streets, Matatiele Sterkspruit 17856 Main Road, Sterkspruit Lady Grey 2369 20 Botha Avenue, Lady Grey Bizana 19415 Corner Boxer Street and Harding, Bizana Mount Frere 2318 176 Main Drive, Mount Frere Barkley East 2255 Corner of Cole and De Villiers Avenue, Barkley East Burgersdorp 2277 Corner Church Avenue and Taylor, Burgerdorp Maclear 2378 32 Van Riebeeck Avenue, Maclear Flagstaff 24148 Main Drive, Flagstaff Qumbu 26560 Corner Hope Street and Main Street, Qumbu Ugie 2396 18 Umga Road, Ugie Steynsburg 2367 19 Church Avenue, Steynsburg Elliot 2333 29 Maclear Road, Elliot Lusikisiki 2279 Main Drive, Lusikisiki Dordrecht Branch 2316 63 Grey Avenue, Dordrecht Molteno 2383 48 Smith Drive, Molteno Middelburg (Cape) 2314 28 Meintjies Avenue, Middleberg Cape Mthatha West 20816 47 Leeds Road, Umtata Mthatha Plaza 26711 35 Nelson Mandela Drive, Umtata Port St Johns 2335 193 Westgate Avenue, Port St Johns

Codes for Standard Bank branches in Limpopo

The table below shows the branch codes for Standard Bank located in Limpopo province.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Musina 2428 10 National Road, Musina Dzanani 23376 Dzanani Sibasa 16612 Mphephu Avenue, Thohoyandou Thohoyandou 2456 Mphephu Drive, Thohoyandou Mvusuludzo 29718 Tsanduka Street, Thohoyandou Malamulele 19440 Malamulele Louis Trichardt 17040 Krogh Avenue, Makhado Elim 24207 Portion 7 Waterval, Hlanganani Giyani 18809 Giyani Lephalale 2414 27 Fox Odendaal Avenue, Ellisras Tzaneen 2446 11 Lannie Lane, Tzaneen Mankweng 3229 614 University Drive, Thabamoopo Cycad 27084 Corner General Maritz Drive and Outspan, Polokwane Polokwane City Centre 2445 Corner Dahl and Rissik Streets, Polokwane Fauna Park 16928 Corner Grimm and Thabo Mbeki, Polokwane Polokwane Square 2415 Corner Hans Van Rensburg and Thabo Mbeki Drive Polokwane Branch 35751 49 Landros Mareer Avenue, Polokwane Phalaborwa 2466 Corner Palm Drive and Tambotie, Phalaborwa Platina 23275 69 Thabo Mbeki Drive, Mokopane Mokopane 2427 94 Thabo Mbeki Avenue, Mokopane Lebowakgomo 2814 Thabamoopo Hoedspruit 2449 187 Panther Avenue, Hoedspruit Mookphong 26050 Corner Fourth Street and Third Avenue, Naboomspruit Thabazimbi 23136 Corner Judith, Rietbok Avenue and Vanderbijl, Thabazimbi Modimolle 2444 83 Nelson Mandela Drive, Modimolle Jane Furse 22793 Corner Jane Furse and Neville Main, Jane Furse Bela Bela 2473 24 Chris Hani Drive, Bela-Bela Groblersdal 20387 14 Hereford Street, Groblersdal Marble Hall 2822 Marble Avenue, Marble Hall

Codes for Standard Bank branches in Mpumalanga

Standard Bank branches in Mpumalanga province have the following codes.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Kamaqhekeza 19715 Kamaqhekeza A, Nkomazi Arconhoek 3028 PTN1, Mapulaneng Burgersfort 2448 Dirk Winterbach Drive, Lydenburg Thulamahashe 17220 119 Main Road, Thulamahashe Bushbuckridge 2485 Main Road, Mapulaneng Hazyview 2844 Main Road, Hazyview Lydenburg 2430 49 Voortrekker, Lydenburg Sabie 2478 Corner 8th Avenue and Main Avenue, Sabie Siyabuswa 2477 Maqhawe Avenue, Siyabuswa Kwagga Plaza 10289 Mainmoloto/Marble Hall Road, Mkobola White River 2474 19 William Lynn Drive, Witrivier Kabokweni 28241 Main Road, Nsikazi Kwamhlanga 20830 Moloto Road, PTN1 of Enkeldoom 215JR, Kwamhlanga Komatipoort 2850 Rissik Avenue, Komatipoort Riverside Mall 14399 White River Side Drive, Nelspruit Kanyamazane 24210 Corner Chris Hani and Umgwato Avenue, Nsikazi Nel Plaza Branch 16860 Corner Bester Street and Henshall, Nelspruit Bank Mbombela 33065 29 Brown Avenue, Nelspruit Nelspruit Crossing 20704 Corner Generaal Daan Pienaar and N4, Nelspruit Steiltes 18740 Aurora Drive, Nelspruit Malelane 2482 Air Drive, Malelane Matsulu 26165 Corner Madiba and Mashekane Streets, Matsulu Middleburg (Mpum) 2429 4A OR Tambo Avenue, Middleburg Barberton 2419 81 Crown Drive, Barberton Emalahleni 29490 Corner Delville Avenue and President Avenue, Witbank Highveld Mall 35524 President Mandela Drive, Witbank Klifontein 2465 Corner Strydom Drive and Watermeyer Street, Witbank Elukwatini 19411 Main Road, Elukwatini Carolina 2418 50 Voortrekker Street, Carolina

Codes for Standard Bank branches in North West

Here are all the codes for Standard Bank branches located in North West.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Sun City 2454 Ledig Hammanskraal 16930 Corner Hamman Drive and Old Pretoria Warmbad Zeerut 2422 38 Church Avenue, Zeerust Brits 2413 Corner Maclean and Pienaar Avenue, Brits Brits Mall 35468 Corner Hendrik Verwoerd and Maple Ridge Avenue, Brits Zinniaville 3343 Petunia Drive, Rustenburg Rustenburg 2425 121 Church Avenue, Rustenburg Barongwa 33631 Corner Bosch and Nelson Mandela Drive, Rustenburg Safari Tuine 11892 Arend Road, Rustenburg Rustenburg West 2443 President Mbeki Drive, Rustenburg Marikana 24212 Rooikoppies Main Road, Rustenburg Waterfall Mall 14388 1 Augrabie Avenue, Rustenburg Hartebeespoort 6039 Corner Beethoven Road and Pretoria, Melody Mooinooi 17951 Corner Lonhro Drive and Wilkinson Avenue, Mooinooi Mmabatho 2281 Corner James Moroka and Sekame Road, Mmabatho Mafikeng 2237 Corner Nelson Mandela and Victoria Streets, Mafikeng Carrington Street 2696 Corner Carrington Avenue and Main, Mafikeng Lichtenburg 2409 69 Scholts Street, Lichtenburg Ventersdorp 2439 Carmichael Avenue, Ventersdorp Carletonville 2052 Corner Annan Road and Gold Avenue, Carletoonville Dalareyville 2451 General Delarey Avenue, Delareyville Cachet Park 2836 Borchers Avenue, Potchefstroom Potchefstroom 2450 Corner Retief and Walter Sisulu Street, Potchefstroom Mooirivier Mall 30555 Corner Nelson Mandela (Potgieter) and Govan Mbeki (Meadow), Potchefstroom Klerksdorp 2420 Brother Patrick Lane, Klerksdorp Matlosana 2819 Corner Kok Street and OR Tambo, Klerksdorp Vryburg 19851 5 Market Avenue, Vryburg Orkney 2438 Shakespear Avenue, Orkney Schweizer-Reneke 2421 50B Schweizer Street, Schweizer Reneke

Codes for Standard Bank branches in the Northern Cape

The following are codes for Standard Bank branches in the Northern Cape.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Hotazel 2729 Boardman Avenue, Kuruman Livingstone 20033 Livingstone Avenue, Kuruman Kuruman 33477 Voortrekker Avenue, Kuruman Kathu 2321 Hendrik Van Eck Avenue, Kathu Hartswater 2320 19 DF Malan Street, Hartswater Jan Kemp 2238 12 Industrial Street, Jan Kempdorp Danielskuil 2759 Main Street, Danielskuil Postmasburg 2301 32 Main Avenue, Postmasburg Limeacres 2338 Lime Acres Upington 2352 Corner Hill Avenue and Scott, Upington Barkly West 2261 22 Campbell Street, Barkley West Keimos 2263 56 Main Avenue, Keimoes Old Main Road 36832 Old Main Road, Kimberley Kimberley Mega 2217 Corner Bultfontein and Lennox Street, Kimberley Civic Centre 2952 Corner of Jan Boulevard and Lyndhurst Avenue, Kimberley Diamond Pavilion 32316 Corner MC Dougal and Oliver, Kimberley Kakamas 2241 1542 Maralan Street, Kakamas Douglas 2218 15 Barkley Avenue, Douglas Pofadder 5558 Voortrekker Street, Pofadder Aggeneys 2750 Havelock Avenue, Aggeneys Kenhardt 2285 Kerk Avenue, Kenhrdt Hopetown 2240 24 Church Avenue, Hopetown Prieska 2339 6 Church Street,Prieska Strydenburg 2302 100 Church Street, Strydenburg Petrusville 2262 Visagie Avenue, Petrusville Philipstown 2284 14 Green Avenue, Phillipstown Britstown 2219 Mark Straat, Britstown Colesberg 2231 26 Church Avenue, Colesberg Loeriesfontein 2286 28 Main Avenue, Loeriesfontein

Codes for Standard Bank branches in Free State

Standard Bank branches in Free State province have the following codes.

Bank Branch Branch Code Town/City/Street Bloemfontein 2509 Corner Maitland Street and West Burger, Bloemfontein Preller Square 21018 Corner Graaf Reinet Avenue and Louw Wepener, Bloemfontein Southern Sentrum 2883 Benade Drive, Bloemfontein Free State Student 24191 Corner Campus Road North and Campus Road South, Bloemfontein Brandwag 2535 173 Nelson Mandela Drive, Bloemfontein Loch Logan 36833 Corner Henry Service Road, Bloemfontein Sasolburg 2553 Kirchhoffer Boulevard, Sasolburg Parys 2546 78A Kort Avenue, Parys Viljoenskroon 2558 Corner Krige Avenue and Piet Retief, Viljoenskroon Frankfort 2524 Corner Brand and Church Street, Frankfort Heilbron 2422 Corner Bree Avenue and Church, Heilbron Bothaville 2511 22 President Street, Bothaville Vrede 2512 Corner Church Avenue and Rass, Vrede Kroonstad 2432 106 Cross Street, Kroonstad Reitz 2543 30 Church Avenue, Reitz Wesselsbron 2541 2 Erwee Street, Wesselsbron Odendaalsrus 2521 Corner Church and Wessels Avenue, Odendaalsrus Lindley 5467 Church Street, Lindley Hennenman 2515 56 Steyn, Hennenman Welkom 18272 Corner Mooi Avenue and Stateway, Welkom Power Road 29269 Corner Jan Hofmeyer and Power Road, Welkom Virginia 2531 22 Virginia Gardens, Virginia Bethlehem 2508 Corner Kerk and Roux Avenue, Bethlehem Harrismith 2529 6 Sarel Cilliers Street, Harrismith Bultfontein 2899 President Swart Avenue, Bultfonteim Kestell 2534 Corner Blignaut Street and Olivier, Kestell Senekal 2556 Corner Malan and Noorder Avenue, Senekal Theunissen 2526 Corner Andries Pretorius and Van Heerden Streets, Theunissen Phuthaditjhaba 30206 Main Witsieshoek Road, Phuthaditjhaba

Which bank branch code is 051001?

051 001 is the Standard Bank universal branch code in South Africa.

Basic banking knowledge, like knowing your Standard Bank branch codes, will help you make smooth banking transactions. Find out which codes your branch uses from the above comprehensive list.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

