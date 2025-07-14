Things took a sharp turn for the Sizok'thola crew and Xolani Khumalo after an alleged drug dealer fired shots at them

An online user posted a short clip showing the crew running away as shots were being fired

Many netizens were shaken by this act of violence, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

South African popular TV host Xolani Khumalo and his Sizok'thola crew found themselves on a battlefield during their recent episode, which left many shaken.

An online user, @mbali_ndlela, posted a video of an alleged drug dealer firing shots at Khumalo and his team during a raid at an unknown location. In the clip, the Sizok'thola crew was seen running for their lives as this act of violence took place.

While Xolani Khumalo returned as the host of this show in April 2025, he has faced many challenges and troubles while confronting drug dealers, but this incident was the first to have turned violent.

While many fans of the show were shaken and angry about this incident, Moja Love TV also took to social media to respond, thanking Khumalo and his team for continuing their work despite the shots that were fired at them.

"They did they job regardless of the dangers the job comes with, nothing but thankful to them and their team," they wrote.

Fans weigh in on the incident

Shortly after the clip and the incident were shared on social media, many netizens shared their reactions in the comment sections. Here's what they had to say below:

@banele_andy said:

"Cameraman did the things that makes the pots not to be done."

@modibaml wrote:

"It’s scary being shot at and I know I would have lost it."

@Prestokomane responded:

"Eish, watching this episode, I got frustrated. This show's approach is weakening the cases they take to court. I wish they could hire prosecutors to assist them in the way they approach these situations, so that there’s no grounds for dismissals."

@KasiSniper replied:

"That's what happens when the system is controlled by criminals."

@Numberz85 commented:

"He should be in a wheelchair, waiting to be deported. Wake up, South Africa, these people have countries and are undermining us in our own country."

Xolani Khumalo applauded for busting criminals

Xolani Khumalo is the people's hero when it comes to fighting criminals in South Africa. The controversial media personality returned to hosting Sizok'thola on Moja Love after the murder charges against him were dropped.

Fans celebrated the star's return, saying they want him to help fight crime in South Africa. Sizok'thola has lived up to Mzansi's expectations following Khumalo's return, as several drug lords have been busted on the show. One recently confessed to the host when he thought the cameras had stopped recording.

Xolani Khumalo and Sizok’thola crew accused of breaking the law

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sizok’thola host Xolani Khumalo is already in trouble for allegedly breaking the law during a drug search in Johannesburg East.

Xolani allegedly got involved in assault, kidnapping and theft on 24 April 2025. The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) claimed that during a raid in Springs, Xolani and Sizok’thola crew members assaulted seven Nigerians. NUSA said South African Police Service officers who were present during the drug search did not get involved.

