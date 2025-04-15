South African dedicated TV host Xolani Khumalo officially returned to MojaLove TV as the host of Sizok'thola

This was announced after the TV presenter walked free as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the serious charges against him

Many netizens had mixed reactions to Khumalo returning to the show after MojaLove failed to support him throughout the case

Xolani Khumalo returned to TV after his case was withdrawn. Image: @yfm/@news24

Halala, free at last! After months of going in and out of the courtroom, the South African TV personality Xolani Khumalo will soon return to our small screens.

Recently, MojaLove TV couldn't hold in their excitement as they officially announced that Xolani Khumalo would be returning as the host of Sizok'thola after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to withdraw the serious charges against him on Monday, 14 April 2025.

The channel released a statement revealing that Khumalo would return in the show's fourth season. Moja Love's Head of Channel, Livhuwani Dagada, expressed excitement about having Xolani back.

The statement reads:

"Xolani is known for his authentic and on-air engaging presence and we have seen how he has built a strong connection with the viewers nationwide. His return will continue to strengthen the channel's commitment in raising awareness on the plight of drugs and its impact in communities in collaboration with law enforcement."

The statement was on social media by an X user, @tumisole.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Xolani Khumalo's return on Sizok'thola

Many netizens had mixed reactions to Khumalo's return to the show after the channel distanced itself from him when he was charged with serious allegations last year. See what they had to say:

@AgriGrowthBuzz said:

"I so wish this was Xolani Khumalo’s own baby—his brainchild, his business idea—because when the going got tough, they dropped him like a hot potato. They left him stranded, only to crawl back now that he’s free, desperate to milk him for ratings. It’s disgusting."

@incontroZA wrote:

"Nigerians will think twice about dealing now."

@SALEM_WORD commented:

"Then they are going to through him under the bus again."

@LesetjaMagongwa responded:

"He'll no longer be the same on that show; the technique of intimidation by arrest works well on the psyche of an individual, he'll work under fear, with little confidence."

@KTumelo9 replied:

"They disassociated themselves from him, now that he was cleared, they are renewing the bromance."

@Mfanafuthi46 stated:

"They didn't support him when it was rough. But, ke guy is genuine about fighting crime; he won't mind going there. If it was me, I would show them the middle finger."

Xolani Khumalo will host the 4th season of 'Sizok'thola.' Image: @yfm

Source: Twitter

What happened to Xolani Khumalo?

Xolani Khumalo is a South African TV presenter, activist and founder of the Xolani Khumalo Foundation. This non-profit organisation fights drug abuse and crime in various communities. He has sparked a heated debate about justice, morality, and accountability in a society plagued by drugs and crime.

A controversy arose surrounding the death of a man suspected of being involved in drug dealing is what landed Khumalo in hot water. While the filming of Sizokuthola was in July 2023, Robert 'Kicks' Varrie was pronounced dead after Khumalo and his team interrogated him. The team allegedly tortured him to reveal more drugs in his house and transported him to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus.

Xolani Khumalo bags new gig

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Xolani Khumalo divided opinion after securing a deal with the City of Johannesburg.

MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, confirmed that Xolani Khumalo was contracted by the City of Johannesburg. According to Tshwaku, Khumalo played a crucial role in a raid that led to the arrest of the alleged drug dealer.

