What happened to Xolani Khumalo? Age, family, arrest, profiles, net worth

Xolani Khumalo is well-known for his TV show, Sizokuthola, and has recently been in the news for various reasons. He appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 and was charged with the murder of a suspected drug dealer.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Former drug convict Xolani Khumalo. Photo: @PSAFLIVE on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Xolani? Xolani Khumalo is a South African TV presenter, activist and founder of the Xolani Khumalo Foundation. This non-profit organisation fights drug abuse and crime in various communities. He has sparked a heated debate about justice, morality, and accountability in a society plagued by drugs and crime.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Xolani Khumalo Gender Male Nationality South African Place of residence South Africa Profession TV show host, activist

Background information

No information is available on the TV show host's background apart from the fact that he is South African and was a drug addict. It is also uncertain who Xolani Khumalo's brother, sisters, and parents are.

Xolani Khumalo's age is still being discovered. This is because his birth date is unknown.

Xolani Khumalo's Sizokuthola show

The anti-crime reality show of Xolani Khumalo on Moja Love channel broadcasts every Sunday. Being a former drug addict, he was inspired to start the show after witnessing the devastating effects of drugs on his community in Tembisa. He says he wants to expose the drug lords destroying the country's youth and future.

Khumalo hosts Sizokuthola on the Moja Love channel. Photo: @ISephara and @coconutThug on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sizokuthola, the show's title, means we will get them in Zulu. It follows Khumalo and his crew as they confront suspected drug dealers and addicts to curb the scourge of substance abuse. The show also features testimonies from former drug users who have turned their lives around with the help of the host's Foundation.

What happened to Xolani Khumalo?

A controversy arose surrounding the demise of a man who was suspected of being involved in drug dealing. While the filming of Sizokuthola was on in July 2023, Robert 'Kicks' Varrie was pronounced dead after Khumalo and his team interrogated him.

The team allegedly tortured him to reveal more drugs in his house and then transported him to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus. The State prosecutor, Pheello Vilakazi, said the deceased was strangled and died in the hospital.

Xolani Khumalo's charges concerned the murder of the drug leader during a raid in Katlehong. But he denied any wrongdoing. According to a statement his Foundation released, they operated according to professional standards and within the confines of the law. The statement read in part:

Xolani Khumalo and the team operated according to the strictest standards of professionalism when engaged in securing accountability from those who sell drugs and choose to harm the communities where they choose to operate. We rely on law enforcement to act with equity and fairness.

He also noted that they received a tip-off from the community and worked with recognised community law enforcement groups affiliated with the local police.

Was Xolani Khumalo arrested?

Based on available Xolani Khumalo's news, he handed himself over to the police in September 2023. This came after he received a request from the South African Police Service to do so concerning Varrie's death.

Khumalo posed for a photo during a visit to YFM. Photo: @xkfoundation on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court and was released on R10 000 bail. By 19 October 2023, he will reappear to face a murder charge.

Who is Xolani Khumalo's wife?

The former drug addict's relationship is yet to be confirmed. But, according to the Right Rasta's website, he is married.

Though Xolani Khumalo intends to make South Africa a drug-free society, his recent murder allegation has kept him in the news. His show, Sizokuthola, made him famous, but what the outcome of the court case on murder will be is what his fans look forward to.

READ ALSO: What are Tongai Mnangagwa's qualifications? All about the President's nephew

As published on Briefly, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson faced nepotism accusations after appointing his son and nephew as government ministers. Since Tongai Mnangagwa was appointed the deputy minister in the tourism ministry, many people's interest in knowing more about him has increased.

Tongai Mnangagwa is a Zimbabwean politician currently serving as the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. Besides being a Member of Parliament for the Hunyani constituency, being the nephew of President Emmerson Mnangagwa got many curious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News