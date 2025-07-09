Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize trended after Ian Cameron claimed that the guns found at her home belonged to Vusi "Cat" Matlala

Shauwn Mkhize has been cleared of any association with Vusi "Cat" Matlala, with Ian Cameron admitting to making a blunder

Netizens expressed mixed reactions with some defending Ian Cameron, while others backed MaMkhize

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize threatened to sue Ian Cameron for linking her to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Image: iancameron2024, kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Popular reality TV star and entrepreneur Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize trended on social media after she was linked to the controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. This was after the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, said that the guns recovered by police during a raid at Mam'Khize's La Lucia mansion in November 2024 allegedly belonged to 'Cat' Matlala's private security company.

An investigation by IOL has revealed that MaMkhize is not linked to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is accused of plotting the murder of his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane. MaMkhize is now threatening to take legal action against Ian Cameron if he doesn’t apologise for linking her with Matlala.

MaMkhize not linked to Vusi "Cat" Mtlala

In an interview with IOL, Ian Cameron admitted that he had erroneously linked MaMkhize to Cat Matlala. He said the cache of firearms recovered at MaMkhize’s mansion belonged to Vusi Xaba. Cameron explained that despite this, MaMkhize has a case to answer as the guns were illegally stored at her house.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I can confirm that it was a slip-up with the name and that the guns did in fact belong to Vusi Xaba and not Matlala. However, while the ownership was legal, the storage of the arms was illegal," Cameron confirmed.

Through her lawyer, Mpho Nefuri, MaMkhize rejected Ian Cameron’s slip-of-the-tongue excuse and is demanding that he retract his statement and apologise publicly. Nefuri also dismissed Cameron’s claims that the guns were illegally stored at his client’s home.

"My client's name was erroneously linked to criminal activity, wherein even SAPS was mentioned to give the false claim credence. There's been no report from SAPS to say the arms were illegally owned or stored, and my client does not even know this Vusi Matlala," Nefuri said.

The publication reports that Ian Cameron has indicated that he will apologise to MaMkhize but maintains that the guns were illegally stored at her home.

Netizens react as MaMkhize gets cleared

On Tuesday, 8 July 2025, IOL shared the update on X with the caption:

“An 'IOL' investigation has revealed that ammunition found on Shawn Mkhize's property belongs to Vusi Xaba, not Vusi Matlala, as claimed by Ian Cameron, who now faces a public retraction demand.”

In the comments section, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Others defended Ian Cameron, while others stood behind MaMkhize.

Here are some of the reactions:

@RNaidoo argued:

“Yeh, he was wrong, but it still belongs to a thug.”

@static_an said:

“@IanCameron23 was busy trying to be relevant that time he never did anything when these allegations were first mentioned by Mkhwanazi in March.”

@RiaW383778 declared:

“Irrespective of who they belong to, more important is in whose home it was found.”

@BVandau suggested:

“He must be arrested for spreading fake news.”

@StKijiko said:

“MaMkhize must sue this racist clown.”

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize plans to sue Ian Cameron after being cleared of links to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Image: iancameron2024, kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize forged her sick sister's signature

While MaMkhize might be celebrating victory after being cleared of any links to Vusi "Cat" Matlala, her legal battles are far from done.

Briefly News reported that Shauwn MaMkhize was accused of forging her sister's signature when she bought Royal AM and registered a company.

MaMkhize’s alleged act of betrayal was exposed after her sister took the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to court. Nosipho took SARS to court after the revenue collector seized her assets over a R12 million tax debt, leaving her and her husband struggling and unable to meet their daily needs.

Source: Briefly News