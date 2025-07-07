The Portfolio Committee on Police have dropped some alarming bombshells connecting Shauwn Mkhize to Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala

During a raid at her La Lucia mansion in November 2024, the police seized a cache of firearms

South Africans have once again reacted to the allegations with shock and have questioned Mkhize's involvement with the controversial businessman

Shauwn Mkhize has been linked to Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala regarding firearms found at her home. Image: KwaMamkhize

Source: Instagram

Mam'Mkhize roped into 'Cat' Matlala's drama

On Monday, 7 July 2025, the Portfolio Committee on Police held a media briefing in Cape Town, discussing Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala's security company.

Alarming bombshell allegations connecting Shauwn Mkhize to the controversial tenderpreneur were dropped, and it shook social media.

The chairperson of the committee, Ian Cameron, told the media that during a raid at Mam'Khize's La Lucia mansion in November 2024, the police seized a cache of firearms illegally stored. These allegedly belonged to 'Cat' Matlala's private security company. He mentioned that they questioned the Private Security Regulatory Authority (Psira), for continuously accrediting Matlala, despite his past transgressions.

"Eight weeks ago, we started questioning matters of how Mr Matlala continuously gets accreditation from the private security regulatory authority despite his past transgressions."

"A few months ago, SARS conducted a raid at Ms Mkhize's home, the owner of a well-known soccer club. During that raid, a whole cache of firearms was seized. All of those firearms were registered to a security company belonging to none other than 'Cat' Matlala."

Shauwn Mkhize has been linked to businessman Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Image: KwaMamkhize

Source: Instagram

Cameron further stated that they questioned Psira about them continuously giving Matlala accreditation, and the response was "they couldn't find a transgression."

The Chairperson pointed out that if an ordinary citizen were to be found with firearms illegally stored on their property, they would face criminal proceedings. "However, all the firearms were returned to the said security company," he added.

Watch the video here.

Matlala and three other accused in connection with former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane's botched hit will be appearing in court on Friday, 11 July 2025.

Mzansi angered by new allegations

Social media peeps demand answers concerning Mkhize's involvement with the controversial businessman.

@moflavadj reacted:

"Yho. It’s deep."

@SirDavid_Dash claimed:

"This Vusi "Cat" Matlala is a problem, but I don't think he's acting alone."

@asithandaze stated:

"Almost all the time, there are shady things, and there's a name that springs up."

@Humphrxy said:

"Being a corrupt officer of the public is one of the most shameful things in existence."

@AzeeBoss said:

"He must prove it instead of making baseless accusations against Shawn Mkhize."

@ipsmok stated:

"It'll be interesting to hear what Cyril Ramaphosa will say! This is unprecedented."

@ThembelaMiya said:

"The South African government is rotten to the core. What about uncovered stuff from other departments?"

@Themb10111 asked:

"So the DA failed to open against those who kept firearms without the necessary permits?"

Shauwn Mkhize allegedly forges sister's signature

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize was accused of forgery by her sister, Nosipho Ngubo, after her assets were seized by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Ngubo alleged that MaMkhize took advantage of her while she was hospitalised and unaware of what was happening.

Source: Briefly News