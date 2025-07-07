South African media personality Siv Ngesi dragged the ruling party, ANC, in a series of scathing posts

The presenter and pole dancer called the party "useless", questioning those who still support it

Commenting on his post, people relayed their thoughts and opinions on the party, amid Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's damning claims

Siv Ngesi questioned the supporters of the ANC.

Source: Getty Images

Siv Ngesi drags the ANC

TV personality Siv Ngesi is not a fan of the ruling party, and he relayed his thoughts in a series of posts.

Popular for his pole dancing videos, Ngesi said the African National Congress (ANC) is "useless".

Following KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025, Ngesi joined Mzansi in dragging the government.

Mkhwanazi implicated certain politicians, the members of the South African Police Services (SAPS), and prosecutors, alleging that they played individual roles in an elaborate criminal syndicate.

The TV personality has been retweeting content supporting General Mkhwanazi since his media briefing. For example, when Sizwe Dhlomo said, "Guys, our country is rotten, rotten. To the core!" Ngesi exclaimed, "Amen!"

In another post directed at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ngesi said, "We know you’ll be shocked. You won’t do anything! You’ll protect your evil and corrupt comrades!"

The personality did not hold back his criticism of the ruling party, calling them "useless."

"[The] ANC is useless! How can you still support ANC in 2025?" he asked.

When accused of supporting the Democratic Alliance (DA), Siv Ngesi said he has never supported nor voted for the opposing party.

Check out the X post from Sunday, 6 July 2025 below:

Nzansi agrees with Siv Ngesi

Commenting on his post, people relayed their thoughts and opinions on the party, amid Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's damning claims.

@GodPenuel argued:

"Social grants, jobs from patronage, tenders, positions in parliament, free housing, healthcare and schooling, BBBEE perks. What's scarier than voting for the ANC... is that no party is offering anything better, in substance, for the majority."

@dhashen exclaimed:

"Easy. Free transport to the voting booth, a t-shirt and a Streetwise two!"

@_officialMoss said:

"General Mkhwanazi has literally summarised the rot that is the ANC and its GNU, including DA, and how these people always protect ILLEGAL FOREIGNERS and criminals."

@ronny_malatji2 argued:

"Those rural areas and some townships people who don't follow the news but always keep, ANC in power, they are a problem in South Africa."

@vusimts31225030 cried:

"Bro, I really wish an investigative TV show to make a piece in Mpumalanga. This political party is not losing power in this province because of tenders and corruption' this province is rotten to the core."

@Bra_Sporo shared:

"They will still support them and talk about apartheid struggles, no backbone to admit that the ANC is stealing the country rotten."

