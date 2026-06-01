South African rapper Shane Eagle broke the internet after he shared the exciting news of his growing family

Taking to his social media pages, the musician revealed that he and his long-time partner were expecting their second child together

Reacting to the news, fans and industry peers flooded the timelines with congratulatory messages for the rapper's family while celebrating the exciting news

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Shane Eagle is expecting his second child with his long-term partner. Images: RealSihleIV, MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Rapper and lyricist Shane Eagle has officially broken the internet after sharing the exhilarating news that his beautiful family is growing once again. The award-winning Yellow hitmaker took to his Instagram page on 1 June 2026 to announce that he and his long-time partner, Nicole Swartz, are expecting their second child together, sending shockwaves of excitement through the local entertainment industry.

Making the grand announcement, the musician unveiled a beautifully curated maternity photoshoot that captured the couple's signature artistic style. The unique pictures featured the love-struck couple posing alongside a horse and a vintage wheelbarrow, giving off a serene, grounded, and Earthy aesthetic.

Dressed in effortlessly chic attire, Nicole proudly posed with her growing baby bump on full display, radiating the glow of expectant motherhood. Adding an extra layer of sweetness to the viral photoshoot, the couple’s beloved firstborn daughter, Gia, who was born in 2024, also starred in the pictures, looking adorable as she prepared for her upcoming role as a big sister.

Shane Eagle and his high school sweetheart, Nicole Swartz, are expecting their second child together. Images: itsmanjobruh, RealSihleIV

Source: Twitter

The heartwarming pregnancy reveal comes nearly three years after the couple officially announced their romantic engagement, which took place after they had already been together for over 10 solid years.

Having started their journey as high school sweethearts long before Shane rose to national fame on Vuzu's The Hustle, their enduring bond has stood the test of time. Within the fast-paced and often turbulent South African entertainment industry, their love story remains widely admired as one of the most stable, supportive, and genuinely beautiful relationships in showbiz.

Unsurprisingly, the comment sections across his social media pages were instantly flooded with a massive wave of love. Fans and industry peers quickly gathered to congratulate the rapper and his partner on their expanding household.

See Shane Eagle and Nicole Swartz' pictures below.

Shane Eagle's announcement breaks the internet

Devoted supporters and media personalities celebrated the couple's growing family, wishing them endless peace, health, and happiness as they prepare to welcome their second bundle of joy into the world. Read some of the comments below.

Rapper and media personality Zulu Mkhathini said:

"The growth of The Eagle's nest."

hey_s.hawty celebrated:

"You guys! I am so excited for your little family!"

ogsolo__ posted:

"Bro is making more kids than music. Congratulations, Eagle."

gabymotshidisi admired Nicole Swartz:

"The hottest pregnant woman I’ve ever seen. Even round 2, you look just as hot as round one! Congratulations, guys."

i.lovejvffery wrote:

"Definition of a wealthy man."

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Source: Briefly News