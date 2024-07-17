Shane Eagle and his beautiful fiancée Nicole Swartz have announced the birth of their daughter

On his Instagram page, the Paris hitmaker shared that he and Nicole named their baby girl Gia

The rapper shared a sneak peek of her, and his supporters sent their congratulatory messages

South African rapper Shane Eagle is now a father! The Way Up hitmaker and his gorgeous fiancée Nicole Swartz recently announced the wonderful news on social media.

Shane Eagle and his fiancée Nicole Swartz are parents to a baby girl. Image: @shane_eagle

Source: Instagram

Shane and Nicole welcome baby girl

Shane Eagle and his childhood sweetheart Nicole Swartz are first-time parents. They shared the name of their baby girl, Gia.

Eagle posted a cute picture of the newborn, but it was only a sneak peek. In the photo, they are holding her tiny hand. He wrote a sweet message to Gia, saying she is his greatest gift.

"my most beautiful and greatest blessing my baby daughter Gia. I love you to the moon and back my lil crab. being your father is the greatest gift of them all. I’ve never been in love like this before God truly is gracious."

Fans congratulate Shane Eagle and Nicole

Die-hard Shane Eagle fans know the rapper had spoken about wanting a daughter. His manifestation came true, and the congratulatory messages flooded.

ripxsaint_444 cried:

"This ninja really manifested a daughter."

thehealerforreal added:

"These guys made this week about children."

gigi_lamayne congratulated:

"Baby Eagle has hatched!! Congratulations to the cutest hip hop couple. Aunty G ready for babysitting duties."

bens_xpresso shared:

“And when the Lord bless me with a daughter, she gon’ be the ultimate healer like water.” congratulations."

k.atleho_h joked:

"These rappers going baby for baby."

foygothats2much quoted Shane:

“She gon be the ultimate healer like water“

complaints.dep.artment said:

"From Rap Battles to a Father off. The growth."

_umacassette shared:

"Talking about diamond rings while you acting like you future or something boy stop"

_paper.soldier_ added:

“And when the lord bless me with a daughter, she gon’ be the ultimate healer like water”

