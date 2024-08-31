RHOD TV star Nonku Williams recently handed a needy family the keys to their new home

Williams took to Instagram with a video taking a brief tour through the newly built house

Online users had conflicting views on it and took to the comments section with their two cents

'Real Housewives of Durban' star Nonku Williams headed to social media with a video of herself handing over a newly built house. Images: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) cast member Nonku Williams has gifted a South African family a new home and shared the news on social media.

A video of the reality TV star showcasing the deed was posted on Instagram with the caption:

"With God all things are possible."

Nonku Williams hands over house to family

The video depicted Williams handing the keys to the double-storey residence and an ecstatic family receiving the donation.

The clip continues with the RHOD personality ushering them in for a brief tour. Williams enters a room and opens the door to the toilet and shower.

In another part of the clip, she goes up the stairs, reaching the top flight and opening a door to the bedroom.

Mzansi on the fence

The businesswoman's charitable deed caused a stir on the timeline, with some social media users gushing and others taking a less positive stance.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions that followed.

@ma_ree_3 wrote:

"Angimthandi u-girl kodwa her work is wonderful. [She's] always helping the needy. God bless her abundantly."

@symply_sanda said:

"They can never make me hate you. May God bless you for this. Giving someone a home is giving them peace."

@21_v_less added:

"Haikhona, nooo. Cheap labour!!!"

@thobilemadi reacted:

"Yhoo, some comments. You always have something negative to say. At least she gave someone a home. Wena wenzeni?"

@malusimbambo mentioned:

"My gracious. God bless you more, my darling. Aphinde akubusise futhi nokubusisa futhi."

KZN man's initiative to build houses for masses

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the gratitude as a charity warrior drove through the traffic was intoxicating for the human spirit displayed.

The video captured Ayanda Msweli, KwaZulu-Natal's well-known The Bucket Initiative founder, meandering the streets.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News