KwaZulu-Natal man Ayanda Msweli was recently captured on video coursing through the traffic to effusive scenes

In the clip, which has since gone viral, pools of adoring motorists approach the founder of The Bucket Initative to donate money into his bucket

The @AfricaFactsZone X page posted the clip of the heart-melting scenes of the adoration of a community, on and offline

The Bucket Initiative founder Ayanda Msweni was rushed by adoring motorists donating to his cause. Image @AyandaMsweni

The gratitude as a charity warrior drove through the traffic was as gratifying as it was intoxicating for the profound human spirit displayed.

The video captures Ayanda Msweli, KwaZulu-Natal's well-known The Bucket Initiative founder, meandering the streets.

Buckets for houses initiative

And as he does, raving travelling motorists stop mid-traffic to approach Msweli to donate to his charitable efforts.

The @AfricaFactsZone X page posted the clip showing the effusing scenes on Friday, July 12, capturing the hearts and minds of the community, on and offline.

The caption read:

"This South African man, Ayanda Msweli, builds houses for people through his foundation. People gift him money whenever they see him to contribute to his charitable work."

And contribute they did as, while on this escapade, a stream of motorists who endear him stop mid-traffic to place bank notes inside his white 5L bucket.

The video, taken by someone travelling with Msweli in the car as he drives, shows various people merrily stepping out of their cars or reaching with their arms outstretched to put in amounts of various denominations.

The Bucket Initiative, which he spearheads through his Ayanda Msweli Foundation, is a drive to tap into people's generosity by asking them to contribute as little as R10 through a bucket.

Scenes of motorists stopping, eager to support the initiative, have made him a recognized face on the province's highways and byways.

Msweli uses the funds to construct homes for impoverished individuals and families. However, his deeds have not been entirely without blemishes.

A karateka accused Msweli, who also presents traffic on Ukhozi FM, of swindling him out of money sponsored by the uMlalazi Municipality last year.

Not much is known about where the allegations have led.

Netizens endorse charitable scenes

@AfricaFactsZone's post attracted a landslide reaction from online users after aggregating 1.5 million views.

It garnered a further 26,000 likes, 5700 reposts and 1800 bookmarks. Briefly News checks the over 350 comments that graced it.

@DayoOjo wrote:

"This is evidence that humans don't mind paying tax if they can be assured it'll be put to good use."

@Llekamania_ said:

"I won't see a more wholesome video than this one over the weekend."

@DividendIncome_ mentioned:

"Inspiring people are everywhere. Often, they're the quiet ones. The ones who simply take action on their values."

