Kaizer Chiefs provide an update on Reeve Frosler's serious injury as they prepare for the upcoming season in their training camp in the Netherlands

The Bafana Bafana defender has been sidelined for over three months due to a dislocated shoulder injury sustained in a match against Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League

Frosler will face serious competition in his position next season, with the Glamour Boys signing new players in the right back position this summer

Kaizer Chiefs have given an update on Reeve Frosler's injury as they continue to prepare for next season in their training camp in the Netherlands.

The South African international has been out of action for over three months after suffering a dislocated shoulder injury during Amakhosi's match against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership in March.

Nasreddine Nabi has had to shuffle between Dillan Solomons and Njabulo Blom in the right back position before the latter was sent back to his parent club in the Major League Soccer after completing his loan deal.

Kaizer Chiefs provide update on Reeve Frosler's injury ahead of next season. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Chiefs confirm Frosler's return from injury

Kaizer Chiefs have released an official statement to confirm that Frosler has fully recovered from the shoulder dislocation he suffered against Cape Town City a few months ago.

“Reeve Frosler has recovered from his dislocated shoulder injury, which he sustained in the match against Cape Town City in March,” the Soweto giants' statement reads.

“It meant that Frosler didn’t have much of an off-season as the wing-back visited the High Performance Centre at Chiefs Village five times a week to be fully recovered ahead of the pre-season training camp.”

Speaking to the club’s media team, Frosler expressed excitement about the upcoming camp in the Netherlands.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s great that we know exactly who we’ll be playing this year,” he said. “The environment where we’re staying is also very nice and peaceful.”

Reeve Frosler returns to Kaizer Chiefs' training after being out of action since March. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old also emphasised on the importance of the pre-season period as he returned to full fitness.

“It’s where you build the foundation for the season ahead. The atmosphere in camp is excellent. It’s tough work, but we’re ready,” he added.

Despite Blom's departure, Frosler will face more competition in his position with Solomons still at the club, and Kaizer Chiefs signing Thabiso Monyane after his contract ended with Orlando Pirates.

Monyane joined the club alongside Paseka Mako, and the club also signed a left-back back Nkanyiso Shinga from Portuguese club FC Alverca.

