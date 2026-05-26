African National Congress Instructs Sisisi Tolashe To Resign as a Member of Parliament
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The African National Congress (ANC) has instructed Sisisi Tolashe to resign as a Member of Parliament and as President of the ANC Women’s League after she was fired as a minister on 15 May 2026, following recent controversy about her conduct. This came after the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) received and considered the Integrity Commission report concerning five party members.
According to News24, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula revealed this during a media address at Luthuli House on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, where the post-NEC briefing took place. This was despite Tolashe being listed as part of the MPs to represent the ANC on the impeachment committee. Former minister Bheki Cele, ANC Sedibeng regional secretary Jason Mkwane, Matjhabeng Local Municipality Mayor Thanduxolo Khalipa, and City of Johannesburg MMC Sithembiso Zungu were also referred.
ANC national disciplinary committee investigates members
Mbalula said that the five members brought the party into disrepute. He said that the national disciplinary committee is going to recommend a sanction against them. The ANC secretary-general said that Fikile Mbalula also revealed that she had been referred to the integrity committee over the weekend. Mbalula said that the NEC resolved to take the additional step of referring all five matters to the National Disciplinary Committee.
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He added that President Cyril Ramaphosa recently fired Tolashe as the social development minister. While Tolashe faced removal, the party remained focused on its internal processes regarding the Integrity Commission findings, and the NEC continues its oversight over all five affected officials.
Sisisi Tolashe refused to resign
In a related article, Briefly News reported that before Ramaphosa fired her, Tolashe had refused to step down. This was after she came under scrutiny for receiving luxurious vehicles.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za