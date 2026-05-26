JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The African National Congress (ANC) has instructed Sisisi Tolashe to resign as a Member of Parliament and as President of the ANC Women’s League after she was fired as a minister on 15 May 2026, following recent controversy about her conduct. This came after the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) received and considered the Integrity Commission report concerning five party members.

Sisisi Tolashe has been told to step down from Parliament. Images: Chris McGrath/Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula revealed this during a media address at Luthuli House on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, where the post-NEC briefing took place. This was despite Tolashe being listed as part of the MPs to represent the ANC on the impeachment committee. Former minister Bheki Cele, ANC Sedibeng regional secretary Jason Mkwane, Matjhabeng Local Municipality Mayor Thanduxolo Khalipa, and City of Johannesburg MMC Sithembiso Zungu were also referred.

ANC national disciplinary committee investigates members

Mbalula said that the five members brought the party into disrepute. He said that the national disciplinary committee is going to recommend a sanction against them. The ANC secretary-general said that Fikile Mbalula also revealed that she had been referred to the integrity committee over the weekend. Mbalula said that the NEC resolved to take the additional step of referring all five matters to the National Disciplinary Committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He added that President Cyril Ramaphosa recently fired Tolashe as the social development minister. While Tolashe faced removal, the party remained focused on its internal processes regarding the Integrity Commission findings, and the NEC continues its oversight over all five affected officials.

Sisisi Tolashe refused to resign

In a related article, Briefly News reported that before Ramaphosa fired her, Tolashe had refused to step down. This was after she came under scrutiny for receiving luxurious vehicles.

Source: Briefly News