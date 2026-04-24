Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe discussed whether she would resign despite being embroiled in controversy

Tolashe is in hot water after two vehicles, meant for the African National Congress’s Women’s League, were registered in her children's names

South Africans weighed in on her statement that only President Cyril Ramaphosa could remove her from her post as minister

Sisisi Tolashe refuses to resign, saying the decision to remove her lies with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Sisisi Tolashe will not resign as a minister despite being at the centre of controversy involving two luxury Chinese vehicles.

The Minister of Social Development is accused of misleading Parliament regarding the two vehicles which were allegedly donated to the African National Congress’s Women’s League (ANCWL).

Instead of being registered to the ANCWL, the two BAIC X55 SUVs, which are valued at approximately R1 million combined, were registered in the names of the Minister’s adult children, Nanilethu and Kanyisa Tolashe.

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Tolashe remains defiant in the face of controversy

Despite ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) filing criminal charges against her, and calls being made for her to be axed, the minister has remained defiant. Tolashe has insisted that she will not step down unless President Cyril Ramaphosa requests her to do so.

“Remember, as a minister, you serve at the pleasure of the president. So, it will be up to the president to make a decision whether I am the right person to be the minister,” she told eNCA.

Tolashe claims she was keeping the cars safe

The minister preciously claimed that she registered the cars in her children's names in order to keep them safe. She claimed that they risked being attached if they were registered directly in the organisation's name.

She also stated that the matter was being clarified by the organisation and Parliament, and therefore, she didn’t want to discuss it.

“Whether the cars were registered under my children or what, can we leave that to be ventilated by ANC Women’s League and Parliament,” she said.

Senior officials within the ANCWL have stated that they have no record or knowledge of the vehicles ever reaching the organisation.

South Africans don’t believe Ramaphosa will act

Social media users weighed in on Tolashe’s defiance, with many stating that they didn’t think Ramaphosa would remove her.

Bongani Gqamu Khumalo said:

“She knows, ukuthi, he has no backbone or maybe she knows something about him like Senzo Mchunu.”

Mkhacani Nhlakati Chavalala claimed:

“She will move to another portfolio. That is how the ANC operates.”

Vincent Hlatshwayo exclaimed:

“She isn't even ashamed.”

Mol Mak added:

“She knows very well that nothing will happen to her. What happened to Nthsaveni and Simelane? All those who appeared before the integrity committee, whether DA, ANC, or PA, were never found guilty, though some now appear at the Madlanga Commission for the same charges.”

Bongani Velly Semelane stated:

“Everyone wants to be axed by the President, knowing very well that he will either drag his feet or he won't do it.”

Poppy Sussman said:

“The arrogance of this woman. She knew exactly what she was doing. Like all of them, they never thought they would get caught.”

Nadia Bloy asked:

“What do these ANC ministers have on Cyril that he cannot fire them? Clearly, this one has to go. It's too much corruption she has done in a short space of time. Let her go and enjoy what's left of her pension.”

Source: Briefly News