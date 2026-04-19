Minister Sisisi Tolashe defended registering the ANC Women's League vehicles in her children's names amid corruption claims

Tolashe received two luxury BAIC vehicles from Chinese officials for the league, but did not declare them to Parliament

She said she did not acquire the vehicles for personal enrichment and denied deriving any financial or personal gain

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Tolashe received two luxury BAIC vehicles from Chinese officials. Image: SisisiTolashe/X

Source: Twitter

Sisisi Tolashe, Minister of Social Development and president of the ANC Women's League, has defended her decision to register vehicles intended for the league in her children's names, saying the move was meant to prevent their possible seizure.

Tolashe maintained that she did not personally benefit from vehicles

According to The Citizen, Tolashe received two luxury BAIC vehicles from Chinese officials for the league but did not declare them to Parliament or register them in the organisation's name. The matter has sparked public backlash, with ActionSA having opened a criminal case and calling for her suspension or resignation. When she appeared before the African National Congress integrity commission, Tolashe reportedly said she transferred ownership of the vehicles due to the organisation's financial difficulties, which she claimed could expose assets registered under the ANC and its leagues to attachment.

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Despite the ANCWL previously denying knowledge of the vehicles, Tolashe told the commission the cars were intended for the league and therefore were not declared to Parliament. She maintained that she did not personally benefit from them. She said she did not acquire the vehicles for personal enrichment and denied deriving any financial or personal gain. However, ActionSA alleged that one of the vehicles had already been sold, suggesting private benefit. The party said accepting high-value gifts from a foreign government and registering them under family members raised concerns about corruption, undue influence and abuse of public office.

Tolashe reportedly said she transferred ownership of the vehicles due to the organisation’s financial difficulties. Image: SisisiTolashe/X

Source: Getty Images

The issue comes amid broader tensions within the Department of Social Development. Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, was also accused of failing to declare luxury vehicles to Parliament. The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would demand that Ramokgopa account for the allegations, stating that if proven, they could amount to breaches of the Executive Ethics Code governing the acceptance of gifts by members of the executive. Ramokgopa denied receiving any vehicles as donations to the ANC or ANCWL and said she was being drawn into the matter due to alleged infighting within the Department of Social Development. ActionSA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against Tolashe, urging him to dismiss her to demonstrate that such conduct will not be tolerated.

Minister Sisisi Tolashe faces questions after donated luxury car claims contradicted

Briefly News also reported that an explosive investigation has raised questions about claims by Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe that two luxury vehicles were donated to the ANC Women’s League.

The report found no record of the donation within the ANC Women’s League, with senior officials denying any knowledge of the cars.

Source: Briefly News