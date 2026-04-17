The NPA condemned the serious threats against a prosecutor involved in the Julius Malema case

The NPA warned that such conduct undermines the rule of law and poses a risk to the safety of prosecutors

Social media reactions reflected public dissatisfaction with the NPA's handling of threats

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The NPA has condemned threats made on social media. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Getty Images

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has condemned threats made on social media against a prosecutor involved in the case of EFF leader Julius Malema before the KuGompo Regional Court.

Serious threats directed at the prosecutor

In a statement issued on Friday, 17 April 2026, the NPA said it had noted with concern content circulating on the platform X, allegedly linked to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which contained serious threats directed at the prosecutor. The authority said it rejected any form of intimidation against its prosecutors, who it said serve the public by representing the state and are constitutionally mandated to carry out their duties without fear, favour or prejudice.

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It said all threats against prosecutors, regardless of whether they are considered credible, must be treated with urgency and reported to law enforcement agencies for investigation. The NPA warned that such conduct undermines the rule of law and poses a risk to the safety of prosecutors. It added that concerns were heightened in the Eastern Cape, where three prosecutors have been killed over the past two years, highlighting the dangers faced by members of the prosecuting authority. The NPA said it remains committed to protecting its prosecutors and ensuring they can perform their duties safely and independently, adding that threats against prosecutors would have consequences.

The NPA warned that such conduct undermines the rule of law. Image: Centralnewsza/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the statement.

@Emancipatirr said:

"We also condem a useless NPA which run by emotions."

@UyezaMkhwazi said:

"Deal decisively with those who clearly intimidate Magistrates and Prosecutors, what are you waiting for?"

@XalCTN said:

"Throw the whole book at him when he appeals, and ideally charge him for this too."

@JabulaniSkhosa6 said:

"NPA prosecutors have been involved in so many criminal activities, whereby so many citizens never found justice or closure due to them defeating the end of justice and NPA never stood up!"

@lethuxolotenza said:

"If anything happens to him or a member of his family, we know who to look at for answers. A criminal organisation is what the EFF has become or was all along."

Julius Malema says he will not be intimidated by young Afrikaner boys

Briefly News also reported that Julius Malema addressed supporters outside the East London Magistrates Court following his first day of pre-sentencing.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader discussed what he would do after Magistrate Twanet Olivier made her ruling. The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also fired a slight jab at AfriForum and Afrikaners while addressing the crowd.

Source: Briefly News