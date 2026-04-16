A local phara was given the spotlight by the SABC News team to comment on the sentencing of the EFF president in KuGompo City

The video of the bold street was shared on X, sparking a debate regarding the points that she raised

Many viewers agreed that no one is above the law and called for justice to take its course, while others wished for similar unfiltered interviews

A street dweller said Julius Malema should face the law for the crime he committed. Image: @mbalis_bakery

Source: Twitter

The woman joined the conversation about the sentencing of EFF's Command in Chief after the national broadcaster asked for her views while the cameras were rolling.

An X user @mbalis_bakery captured the interview and shared it on the platform on 16 April 2026, where it quickly reached 358K views and many comments from entertained users.

While being interviewed by an SABC journalist, the street dweller showed no sympathy for the EFF president. She said he deserved to be jailed and his committing a crime like any other South African would. The woman also expressed her frustration and blamed Julius for the removal of former president Jacob Zuma from power. The phara in X user @mbalis_bakery's clip also imagined Julius as a president, saying Mzansi would suffer.

Julius Malema is sentenced to five years

EFF leader Julius Malema was sentenced to five years in prison by the KuGompo City Magistrate's Court on 16 April 2026 for discharging a firearm at a rally in Mdantsane. Despite the ruling, Julius remained unfazed and has already appointed a legal team to appeal the sentence.

Watch the X clip below:

SA loves the outspoken street dweller

The clip gained massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were entertained by the interview. Many viewers loved the outspoken phara, and agreed with her that since Julius was found guilty, he needed to do time. Some blamed the EFF president for pushing for former president Jacob Zuma's arrest in 2021, noting that the tables had now turned. One viewer who enjoyed watching the street dweller's interview advised the broadcaster to produce more of such raw, unfiltered content.

Viewers found the woman's points valid. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @Mzilankatha55 commented:

"That's true if guilty, he must go to prison; he is not more special than these people who are in prison for the crimes they committed. He must go, he has been saying JG Zuma must be arrested, so he must also go."

User @Mtho_wamdimo shared:

"The conversations that these nyaopes hold deep in the night are deep."

User @PodSnippetsZA added:

"The SABC must do many of these raw interviews with these genuine people."

User @ross_rori said:

"She cooked, he took Zuma from us, and we have suffered since."

User @Stanely_ai commented:

"No, uJulius wehlelwe yenye into (has had the worst happen to him) this month. Even phara's are taking a jab at him."

User @uszee2 shared:

"You can never make the ordinary poor people hate Jaco Zuma. They saw something, they saw changes in their lives, not the things they are told by the media."

3 Brielfy News articles about pharas

Upon the release of her husband, an American woman was called a 'ride or die' for staying true to her marital vows and waiting for her husband, who had been arrested for 26 years.

Two talented soloists led their prison choir, flaunting their vocal abilities and getting the rest of the team excited, singing a gospel song.

A loyal wife shared a video of her emotional journey to visit her imprisoned husband, highlighting the tough reality of having an incarcerated partner.

Source: Briefly News