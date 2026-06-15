The United States and Iran have announced a peace agreement aimed at ending months of conflict that has shaken the Middle East and disrupted global oil supplies

US President Donald Trump confirmed the breakthrough, while Iranian officials said further negotiations would take place in the coming weeks to secure a lasting settlement

The deal has been welcomed by world leaders and financial markets, but key details about its terms and implementation remain unclear

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

US President Donald Trump (left) and Iran (right). Images: Alex Wong and AFP

Source: Getty Images

US - The United States and Iran have agreed to a peace deal that could bring an end to more than three months of conflict in the Middle East.

The deal was announced by US President Donald Trump on his social media on 14 Sunday 2026.

The agreement includes an immediate and permanent halt to military operations, including fighting linked to Lebanon.

The announcement was first made by Pakistan, which helped mediate talks between the two countries. It was later confirmed by both Washington and Tehran. A formal signing ceremony is expected to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on 19 June.

In his post, Trump announced that he had authorised the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, and the removal of the US naval blockade. He said ships could begin moving through the waterway again, allowing oil exports to resume.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also welcomed the agreement, saying it would immediately end the conflict between the two countries. He added that further negotiations aimed at reaching a final settlement would begin within the next two months.

Details of the agreement still unclear

While both sides have confirmed the deal, many details have not yet been made public. Iranian media reported that the United States could release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets as part of the agreement. Reports suggest the two countries have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines steps to be taken during a 60-day negotiation period.

The White House has not yet publicly confirmed these reported financial arrangements. Questions also remain about Iran's nuclear programme, which has been a major point of tension between the two countries. The issue is expected to be part of upcoming negotiations.

World leaders welcome the development

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the deal as an important step towards peace in the region.

The governments of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy also expressed support, saying they are prepared to work with the US, Iran and regional partners to achieve a lasting diplomatic solution..

US talks failed negotiations with Iran

In related news, US Vice President JD Vance has said negotiations with Iran have failed to produce an agreement, stating that Washington presented what it described as a "final and best offer" during talks held over 21 hours in Islamabad, Pakistan. Speaking to reporters after the discussions on Sunday,12 April 2026, Vance said the United States was leaving the table with a single proposal and would wait to see whether Iran accepted it, while still allowing time for consideration. He maintained that the main point of contention remained Iran's nuclear programme.

A man with the US and Iranian flag. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump threatens Iran

Previously, Briefly News reported that United States President Donald Trump warned that Iran will be bombed with greater intensity than before if a peace deal to end the war, which began on 28 February 2026, is not reached. Trump said that assuming Iran agrees to what has been agreed upon, Operation Epic Fury will end, and the blockade of the Hormuz Strait will allow it to be open to all, including Iran. However, Trump warned that if Iran does not agree to a peace deal, the bombing will start at a higher level and intensity than before.

Source: Briefly News