WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES— United States President Donald Trump warned that Iran will be bombed with greater intensity than before if a peace deal to end the war, which began on 28 February 2026, is not reached.

Donald Trump threatened Iran. Image: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The White House shared a screenshot of Trump’s post on its @WhiteHouse X account on 6 May 2026. Trump said that assuming Iran agrees to what has been agreed upon, Operation Epic Fury will end, and the blockade of the Hormuz Strait will allow it to be open to all, including Iran. However, Trump warned that if Iran does not agree to a peace deal, the bombing will start at a higher level and intensity than before.

View the post on X here:

According to the United States publication Axios, the United States and Iran are close to concluding a one-page memorandum to end the war, which had devastating effects on oil prices globally. The deal could include Iran agreeing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, and in return, the United States could lift sanctions. Both nations could also lift their respective restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz.

Netizens weigh in

Netizens commenting on X shared different views.

Anthony Galli said:

“Why even post this? If negotiations succeed, great! If they fail, then this post, along with a dozen others claiming peace on the horizon, just makes him look incompetent.”

Easton Blake said:

“You have cemented yourself as the worst POTUS in history with this surrender. Complete abject failure. Resign in disgrace. Worst wartime leader in history.”

David Hill said:

“The war ends every night and starts the next day again.”

Araquel Bloss said:

“The reputational damage you’ve done to our country in a year and a half will take a hundred years to repair.”

Source: Briefly News