Donald Trump Issues Threats of Military Strike if Peace Deal With Iran Not Reached
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES— United States President Donald Trump warned that Iran will be bombed with greater intensity than before if a peace deal to end the war, which began on 28 February 2026, is not reached.
The White House shared a screenshot of Trump’s post on its @WhiteHouse X account on 6 May 2026. Trump said that assuming Iran agrees to what has been agreed upon, Operation Epic Fury will end, and the blockade of the Hormuz Strait will allow it to be open to all, including Iran. However, Trump warned that if Iran does not agree to a peace deal, the bombing will start at a higher level and intensity than before.
View the post on X here:
According to the United States publication Axios, the United States and Iran are close to concluding a one-page memorandum to end the war, which had devastating effects on oil prices globally. The deal could include Iran agreeing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, and in return, the United States could lift sanctions. Both nations could also lift their respective restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz.
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Netizens weigh in
Netizens commenting on X shared different views.
Anthony Galli said:
“Why even post this? If negotiations succeed, great! If they fail, then this post, along with a dozen others claiming peace on the horizon, just makes him look incompetent.”
Easton Blake said:
“You have cemented yourself as the worst POTUS in history with this surrender. Complete abject failure. Resign in disgrace. Worst wartime leader in history.”
David Hill said:
“The war ends every night and starts the next day again.”
Araquel Bloss said:
“The reputational damage you’ve done to our country in a year and a half will take a hundred years to repair.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za