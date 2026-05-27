[;'/ Errol Musk makes controversial remarks during a viral interview, speaking about his son, apartheid, and Nelson Mandela

The interviewer strongly pushes back against his claims, using historical context to challenge his version of events

Social media users react sharply to the discussion, criticising his statements and raising questions about public interviews and family influence

Errol Musk appeared on the UnApologetic podcast. Image: @middleeasteye

Source: TikTok

A video interview featuring Errol Musk has gone viral after he defended aspects of apartheid. South Africans were not impressed.

The interview, posted by Middle East Eye on TikTok on 27 May 2026, shows Errol Musk being questioned by journalist Ashfaaq Carim on whether his son, Elon Musk, is a white nationalist. During the heated exchange, Errol argued that black South Africans all had jobs during apartheid and claimed white South Africans had more or less the worst land. Errol said:

"Every black had work. Blacks had owned their homelands, and we were not allowed to buy land in their homelands. And white people, you know, had more or less the worst land."

Errol Musk's further bold claims were when he compared British far-right figure Tommy Robinson to Mandela and claimed Mandela killed people.

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"Mandela killed many people with the things that he and his group did....I don't want to get into that."

The interviewer pushed back several times during the interview clip on Errol's claims. Ashfaaq used court records and historical facts to back up his word as he corrected Errol. He said:

"Errol, that's just completely incorrect."

Ashfaaq Carrim conducted the interview. Image: @middleeasteye

Source: TikTok

Errol Musk, the businessman and chaotic father figure

According to Global Times (Singapore), Errol Musk was smart, rich, and good at engineering, but also brought a lot of drama and controversy. The article explains how he made money through property, business deals, and engineering projects during apartheid South Africa, which gave his kids, including Elon Musk, a privileged upbringing with access to money, travel, and technology.

But at the same time, Errol had a difficult relationship with Elon and was seen as harsh and emotionally damaging, and was surrounded by scandals that later embarrassed the family. Even though Errol helped shape the environment Elon grew up in, he also became one of the most controversial figures connected to the Musk name.

View the TikTok video below:

Social media users slam interview

The comments section was filled with criticism and critique over Errol Musk’s remarks. This is what people said on @middleeasteye's page:

@Jack wrote:

“Stop giving him a platform.”

@Kassambo commented:

“I see why Elon has no morals.”

@four eyed raven, said:

“The more you hear him, the more you understand Elon Musk.”

@Tali wrote:

“First of all, I have an instant distrust of any white person who uses black as a noun, e.g., ‘the blacks.’”

@Fiti added:

“Notice how it's ‘blacks’ and ‘white people’ 😏”

@Mark Price wrote:

“Mandela had 4 trials, the one in question in this interview was for the 4th trial in 1963...Count 3, the sabotage count involved recruitment and training of individuals for terror attacks, procurement, and 193 acts of terror between 1961 and 1963 in which women and children died.”

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Source: Briefly News