A Johannesburg pastor claimed he had predicted Elon Musk’s calls for sanctions against South Africa in a recent prophecy

He also warned of a possible missile strike in the coming months, urging churches to pray hard and unite all together

His claims, alongside Musk’s comments on SA laws, sparked mixed reactions and debate online from South Africans

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A pastor from Johannesburg has sparked intense conversation online after claiming he predicted recent criticism of South Africa by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. His statements, which also include warnings of possible sanctions and even a missile strike, have left many South Africans debating faith, politics, and the country’s future.

The picture on the left showed a pastor Leon du Preez. Image: Iamleondupreez

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg preacher, Leon du Preez, says he previously warned about rising international pressure on South Africa, including calls for sanctions, well before Musk’s recent comments made headlines. Du Preez, who leads an Encounter Church congregation in Gauteng, shared a post on 17 April 2026, pointing to Musk’s strong stance on South African policies. Musk recently criticised what he described as 'racist laws' in the country, particularly referencing policies like Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE), which affect how companies operate locally.

According to the pastor, these developments were not unexpected. He claims to have written an earlier open letter where he spoke about looming political and economic pressure on the country. In that message, he urged South Africans; particularly faith communities; to unite in prayer and reflection.

But it wasn’t just sanctions that raised eyebrows. Du Preez also claimed to have had a vision of a missile striking South Africa in the coming months, suggesting a period of heightened instability if certain actions are not taken. He called on churches across the country to respond with urgency, warning that failure to act could lead to significant national challenges.

Pastor links prophecy to Musk controversy

His statements quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions. Some people took his words seriously, viewing them as a spiritual warning during uncertain times. Others were more sceptical, questioning both the timing and the nature of such claims. The pastor also referenced previous moments where he believes he spoke about major events ahead of time, including the Covid-19 pandemic and political shifts within South Africa. He framed the current moment as a turning point, describing it as both a political and spiritual crossroads for the nation.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to Musk’s comments separately, rejecting claims that South Africa’s laws are discriminatory. He maintained that the country’s policies are aimed at addressing historical inequalities rather than creating new divisions.

The picture on the left captured the pastor preaching at church. Image: Iamleondupreez

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook post below:

Here’s how the public reacted

Sindi OfChrist wrote:

“Immanuel, God is with us South Africa. No weapon formed against us shall prosper and we condemn every tongue rising up against us.”

Sanele Mazibuko wrote:

“It would be good if this comes to pass. South Africans have become too proud and spiritually dull, this would teach them a lesson.”

Kabelo Patrick Japhta wrote:

“Anything can happen to this country. Even foreign African countries want our blood, not only America, we are in a ticking bomb situation.”

Paul Sandow wrote:

“If the Lord said we must pray against it then we must do it, but I doubt churches will unite because many feel sanctions are necessary.”

Richard Hunt wrote:

“It is fun having the mind of Christ, you see deception clearly and even laugh about it.”

Mpho Mojodo wrote:

“South Africa takes care of orphans and the elderly. We have shortcomings but we ask God to be merciful to us.”

Bra V Cgar wrote:

“There is a strong spiritual force in South Africa, the whole world needs South Africa spiritually and physically.”

Xolile Kobokana wrote:

“Elon Musk is racist himself but he is blaming South Africa.”

Mlis Man wrote:

“If the USA sanctions South Africa, the country will turn to Chinese tech and then the USA will blame China and Russia.”

Thabang Llale wrote:

“Wishful thinking disguised as prophecy.”

Goodwill King Ntsukunye asked:

“Why is Musk so desperate to have Starlink in South Africa that the prophet is on his side?”

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Source: Briefly News