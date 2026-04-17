A fresh social media clash has erupted between Elon Musk and Robert Marawa, drawing attention across South Africa

Musk’s latest remarks about the country have stirred anger and reopened a sensitive national debate

Marawa’s blunt response has struck a chord online, with many South Africans jumping into the conversation

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa took on South African-born billionaire Elon Musk in a fiery jab on X after yet another post by Musk criticising the country’s laws, which he has repeatedly labelled racist and comparable to apartheid.

Sports presenter Robert Marawa slammed Elon Musk. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Marawa, who is never shy to speak truth to power, has built a reputation for taking on high-profile figures. He has previously aimed sharp criticism at Donald Trump and spoke out during the water crisis that affected Gauteng earlier in 2026.

In his latest post on Thursday, 16 April 2026, Musk wrote:

@elonmusk:

“If South Africa doesn’t change its super racist Apartheid 2.0 laws, the country must be sanctioned.”

That tweet triggered a blunt response from Marawa, who fired back:

@robertmarawa:

“You are so invested. So desperate.

Take your Starlink to Iceland and freeze your ignorance there!!! 🚮”

See the tweet below:

Elon Musk’s Starlink row and South Africa’s BEE laws explained

Musk’s frustration centres on South Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policies. These laws were introduced after apartheid to address long-standing economic exclusion. Under BEE requirements, companies in key sectors must include historically disadvantaged groups, particularly Black South Africans and women. In the telecommunications sector, businesses often need around 30% local black ownership to obtain operating licences.

Musk owns Starlink, a satellite internet service, and wants it to operate in South Africa. However, he has resisted giving up equity in the company. Current regulations effectively require foreign companies to partner locally or share ownership to comply with BEE rules.

From Musk’s perspective, these requirements amount to discrimination based on race. He has previously claimed that Starlink’s entry into the South African market is being blocked because he is “not Black.”

Elon Musk listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Image: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Elon Musk’s comments

Musk’s latest remarks sparked strong reactions online, with many South Africans backing Marawa’s response.

@mzwandilelt:

“Bra Rob, true, Elon is unsettlingly weird. This Epstein email buddy doesn’t know when to stop. Sad part, he’s not the person he thinks he is, always praised by racists because he does their bidding.”

@BabonkeL:

“SA would be the first country to be sanctioned for refusing Starlink. You’ve completely lost your mind. Stop begging, we don’t want any relationship with you.”

@UlrichJvV:

“Your trolling of South Africa is looking very desperate and embarrassing now. We still don’t want Starlink here.”

@Zamachungwa:

“The way you’re so invested in us, we still won’t want Starlink even after the sanctions.”

Robert Marawa celebrates Abongile Tom

Briefly News previously reported that Robert Marawa is leading the celebrations following the selection of two local officials for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Referee Abongile Tom has been named as one of just six referees from Africa for the global showpiece, while Zakhele Siwela will serve as an assistant referee. Siwela is also part of a select group of 10 officials from Africa.

Source: Briefly News