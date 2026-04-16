Elon Musk criticised South Africa’s BEE laws on X, calling them “super racist” and comparing them to apartheid-era policies

This response comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa had rejected the claims, saying the laws are designed to redress past injustices and promote equality

The exchange has reignited widespread debate over transformation policies and fairness in post-apartheid South Africa

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Elon Musk slams the South African government laws, calling them 'Apartheid 2.0'. Image: Andrew Hamik/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —Elon Musk has refused to back down in his ongoing war of words with the South African government, taking to X to respond to Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest remarks. This after the president had rejected claims that the country’s laws are racist, insisting they are aimed at correcting past injustices.

Musk, however, doubled down, reigniting the heated debate around South Africa’s BEE policies.

What was Musk's response?

Musk, who was born in South Africa, took to his social media platform X to once again criticise the country’s legislative framework, describing it as “super racist.” In his post, he argued that the laws unfairly discriminate and drew a controversial comparison:

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“It’s not complicated: imagine if the law was called ‘White Empowerment’, instead of ‘Black Empowerment’! People would have a seizure," he said

He went further, claiming that South Africa now has more anti-White laws than Apartheid had anti-Black laws.

"The current South African government has objectively implemented Apartheid 2.0. Shame on them," he said

See post here:

Ramaphosa's utterences defending SA laws

Musk’s remarks came shortly after Ramaphosa publicly defended South Africa’s transformation policies, rejecting claims that they are discriminatory. Addressing criticism, the president emphasised that the laws are designed to correct historical injustices rather than create new ones.

“I know our laws are not racist. They are empowerment laws meant to uplift various people in our country who were discriminated against,” Ramaphosa said.

He pointed out that under apartheid, systemic discrimination affected Black South Africans, coloureds, Indians, and women, adding that even white women faced limitations under the previous regime. According to Ramaphosa, current policies are rooted in constitutional mandates aimed at redressing those imbalances.

“What we seek to do is redress the imbalances of the past. The Constitution has empowered us to pass laws that are empowering, not racist,” he explained.

The president also addressed concerns from international investors and companies regarding compliance with BEE requirements. He noted that while foreign businesses are expected to follow local laws, the government provides flexibility through equity equivalent programmes.

Social media reacts

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s additional claim that the government has implemented “Apartheid 2.0” has further intensified reactions on social media

@MikeMongie said:

"I'm a white South African and I have literally zero problems with BEE. But hey, what would a white man (Elon) that benefitted from a wealthy upbringing during apartheid know about it? Calling BEE anti-white is anti-intellectual. You're just unhappy that you can't get your starlink empire to expand to a country you happily left. Good riddance too."

@boujiebaddie said:

"Card not working sir!! The mass majority do not believe what you say."

@Wandile_Gwazest said:

"Just say you miss the apartheid times when whites oppressed the blacks , you are busy acting like you have changed while you are still racist."

@Mbhape1 said:

"Repent Elon, your former president has repented about apartheid."

@Athi1942 said:

"White empowerment would make sense if white people were once oppressed in South Africa dont you think?"

Elon Musk angered that Starlink cannot lanch in SA

In related news, Elon Musk took aim South Africa over the country's economic transformation policies after questioning why he cannot launch his Starlink satellite internet service. During an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum, in 20 May 2025, Musk questioned why he cannot obtain an operating licence for Starlink in South Africa.Musk argued that South African laws strongly favour Black South Africans, leaving others, such as him, a white SA born man, at a disadvantage.

President Ramaphosa said the current SA laws are needed to redress historical inequities. Image: Jemal Countess/ Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that Musk claimed that he was offered a chance to bring the company to the country if he took the bribe route. The South African-born billionaire did not mention who made him the offer, but said it involved pretending as if Starlink had a black owner. He said that is something he just wouldn't do.

Source: Briefly News