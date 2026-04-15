The newly-elected president of the Democratic Alliance, Geordin Hill-Lewis, responded spicily to Iran’s well-wishes to his election

Hill-Lewis was elected after the party held its leadership elections at its Federal Congress in Gauteng

His call for democracy in Iran sparked a debate where netizens slammed Hill-Lewis

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Geordin Hill-Lewis responded to Iran's embassy. Images: Ilaria Finizio / AFP and AFP

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Geordin Hill-Lewis, received criticism for his response to the Iranian embassy congratulating him after he was elected the party’s new leader.

Hill responded to the Iranian embassy’s tweet on his @geordinhl X account shortly after his election. The party held its Federal Congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, in mid-April. The Iranian embassy said that it hopes for better relations with the DA. It alleged that more than 80% of South Africans support good relations with Iran. However, the allegation was not substantiated.

What did Geordin Hill-Lewis say?

Hill-Lewis said that the party loves the freedom-loving people of Iran and hopes that one day they can live in a constitutional democracy with civil rights. Hill’s statement refers to Iran’s authoritarian regime, which for the first time in history handed down the leadership when Ayatollah Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, was elected Supreme Leader.

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Read the tweet on X here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens in the comment section who disagreed with Hill-Lewis roasted him.

The DA's new president is Geordin Hill-Lewis, who replaced John Steenhuisen. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JN said:

“You are making things worse for yourself. Please read up on Iran’s history, how BP was formed, how Iran's oil was stolen, Iran taking back their own oil, Mossad and the CIA’s role in Iran, the installation of the American puppet Shah, the Iranian revolution, and how they took their oil back again, and how America/Israel wants to take Iran’s oil again. Iran is a member of BRICS. South Africa is a member of BRICS.”

Craig Harper remarked:

“I’m delighted you are leading the DA. Congratulations! However, imposing one’s ideology on other people is invariably a mistake. Judge the US in Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, etc.”

Mathew Cohen was stunned.

“Yet you’re against the war? Explain how you expect there to be a change in regime without armed conflict.”

Taz Cassim asked:

“Dear Mr Hill, do you know how many female STEM graduates Iran has as compared to South Africa? Do you know how many Iranians travel each year freely and choose to return to their country?”

Zack Hoosen said:

“By not respecting the will of the overwhelming majority of Iranians, or their system of government, you have outlined your party’s foreign policy very clearly, and people will be voting accordingly.”

Bush native slammed him.

“I’m still waiting for you and your party to say anything about the constitutional rights of Palestinians, Lebanese, and Iranian women and children who are being bombed by the Zionist government of the USA and Israel.”

Geordin Hill-Lewis to meet with Ramaphosa after election

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Hill-Lewis was scheduled to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa after his election. The meeting was scheduled to be a meet-and-greet.

According to Mail & Guardian, changes to the DA’s leadership in government are expected. These include a possible ministerial position for the party’s new federal chairperson, Solly Msimanga.

Source: Briefly News