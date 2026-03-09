Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, will succeed his father as Supreme Leader

Several members of Motjaba's family, including his wife and mother, were killed in the joint attacks by Israel and the United States

Donald Trump has not publicly commented on the new leadership, but wanted to be involved in selecting a new Supreme Leader

IRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran has elected Motjaba Khamenei to succeed Ali Khamenei as the country’s next Supreme Leader.

Mojtaba, the 56-year-old son of Ayatollah Khamenei, will take over from his father, who was killed in the air strikes on the country by the United States of America and Israel.

Israel and the US launched a large-scale joint military operation on Iran on 28 February 2026, which was codenamed Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US. Iran has since retaliated, firing missiles and drones at neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf.

The attack not only led to the death of the Supreme Leader, but also his wife and other members of his family.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

The 56-year-old, unlike his father, has kept a relatively low profile throughout the years. Mojtaba has never held a government position and has never given public speeches or interviews.

There have been rumours, however, that he holds a lot of influence behind the scenes in the country and is widely regarded as a ‘capable and forceful’ figure within the regime. He is regarded as more rigid and ideological than his father and maintains close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the state bureaucracy.

What has the reaction been to Mojtaba’s appointment?

The appointment of Mojtaba as Iran’s Supreme Leader has been welcomed by many in Iran. The IRGC and the country’s political leaders have united behind the decision.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Mojtaba would meet the same fate as his father, while Donald Trump has yet to publicly comment on the decision, but is said to be unimpressed.

Trump previously stated that he wanted to have a say in the appointment of the new Supreme Leader. There is also some controversy as the Islamic Republic’s ideology is based on the principle that the Supreme Leader should be chosen for his religious standing and leadership, and not through hereditary succession.

How has the decision affected global markets

Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE, told Briefly News that the election of Mojtaba signalled continuity in leadership, raising concerns that tensions could persist for some time.

“Global markets remain on edge as the Middle East conflict deepens, pushing oil prices sharply higher and triggering a broad risk-off reaction. Brent crude surged above $100 per barrel, at one point approaching $120, after disruptions to energy production and the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz raised fears of a major global supply shock.

“The waterway normally carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil, and with several Gulf producers cutting output, markets are increasingly concerned about a prolonged energy crisis,” Cilliers said.

