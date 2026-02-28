Iran has launched strikes on a US naval base in Bahrain and fired missiles across the Middle East in retaliation for a US-Israel attack

Several countries, including Qatar, Jordan, and the UAE, intercepted missiles, though debris caused damage and one civilian death in Abu Dhabi

The escalation has raised international concern, with Israel on high alert and travel disruptions reported across the region

Iran has launched strikes on a US naval base in Bahrain. Images: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

MIDDLE EAST- Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply as Iranian forces launched attacks on a US naval base in Bahrain and fired missiles at other countries hosting US military forces. The strikes come after a joint US-Israel attack on Iranian territory, marking a dangerous new chapter in the region’s conflict.

The BBC reported that thick black smoke was seen rising near the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. Authorities confirmed that Naval Support Activity Bahrain, which houses anti-mine and logistical support ships, was targeted. So far, it is unclear how much damage was caused, and the US has not made any official comment.

Missiles intercepted across the region

Other countries in the region, including the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait, reported intercepting missiles fired from Iran. Qatar said its Al-Udeid air base, the largest US base in the region, was targeted, but all missiles were successfully intercepted. Jordan shot down two ballistic missiles, with no casualties reported. In the UAE, debris from intercepted missiles hit a residential area in Abu Dhabi, causing some damage and killing one civilian.

Iran describes the attacks as retaliation

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called the attacks Operation “Truthful Promise 4”, saying they were in response to the US-Israel strike on areas linked to Iran’s leadership. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack as “wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate,” warning that Iran is ready to respond further if needed.

In Israel, sirens sounded across the country as its military reported multiple missile launches from Iran. Israel’s air force is working to intercept the missiles, while the US continues to maintain around 30,000–40,000 troops across 13 bases in the region.

The escalation has caused international alarm. Flights have been cancelled and travel warnings issued as governments in the Middle East and beyond monitor the situation closely amid fears of further conflict.

US and Israel launch an attack on Iran

The US and Israel have launched a joint military strike on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran and several other cities earlier today, 28 February 2026. President Trump called it “ a major combat operation” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Israel declared a state of emergency. Talks over Iran’s nuclear program had reportedly made progress, but the strikes went ahead, raising fears of wider regional conflict.

Iran launched strikes across the region. Several countries, including Qatar, Jordan, and the UAE, intercepted missiles. Image: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

