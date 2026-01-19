Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese is under scrutiny following Iran's participation in the Will for Peace naval exercises

WESTERN CAPE – The controversy surrounding the participation of Iran in Will for Peace naval exercises continues, with the Chief of the South African Navy now at the centre of the drama.

The controversy stems from Iran’s participation in the recent naval exercises held in South African waters, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s orders that they be observers only. The exercises, which ran from 9-16 January 2026, involved BRICS Plus countries and were led by China.

SA Navy chief allegedly in hot water

The Chief of the SA Navy, Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese, is reportedly at the centre of the scandal after Iran participated despite the president’s orders that their ships be withdrawn from the exercises.

According to the Sunday Times, the vice-admiral allegedly addressed the Iranian issue with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

According to the publication, Vice-Admiral Lobese allegedly wrote a letter to DIRCO stating that Iran’s participation had received high-level approval. This was before Ramaphosa gave the new order following the condemnation from the United States.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga clarified that the new instructions were later given to all parties that Iran should not participate, but these were ignored.

Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Defence, initiated a probe into the president's order being ignored. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Board of inquiry investigating the issue

Motshekga has now established a board of inquiry to investigate when and why the president’s orders were not followed. The minister has given the board of inquiry seven days from the conclusion of the exercise to compile a report on the matter.

While much of the focus remains on Vice-Admiral Lobese’s role, Minister Motshekga is also in the spotlight as her control over the military is being questioned.

How did South African’s react to the news?

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some speculating what would happen to the vice-admiral.

Jaco Turck said:

“It’s like the Waterkloof base saga. A scapegoat has been found.”

Keshwyn Naidoo suggested:

“He will retire with supposed dignity and full benefits.”

Kobie Nieuwenhuis asked:

“Anybody else see the danger when our armed forces disobey a presidential order?”

Des Waller stated:

“And guess what will happen? Absolutely nothing.”

Brian Patterson questioned:

“So, it is passing the buck now. So, who is the president of this country that we live in?”

Suresh Parus stated:

“It's about time that we have a Minister of Defence who is a highly decorated general. No more musical chairs ministers.”

South Africa justifies joint naval drills

In a related article, South Africa justified its naval drills with Russia, China, and Iran to focus on maritime cooperation and safety.

The exercises aimed to enhance collective responses against piracy and protect vital shipping lanes.

Briefly News reported that the drills have drawn criticism both domestically and internationally.

