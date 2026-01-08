South Africa's forces will be participating in a multinational naval exercise on Friday, 9 January 2025

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) will lead the exercises, which will also include ships from Russia and Iran

South Africans took to social media to discuss the timing and the participants of the Will for Peace exercises

Chinese ships have been seen ahead of the multinational naval exercises at Simons Town Harbour in Cape Town. Image: Dwayne Senior/ Rodger Bosch

WESTERN CAPE – South Africa’s forces will be participating in a multinational naval exercise, but the announcement of the other participants has sparked a debate.

South Africa will play host to a multinational naval exercise, bringing together vessels from China, Russia and Iran. The naval exercise, called Will for Peace, starts in South African territorial waters on Friday. The exact location has been described as "off the coast of South Africa. The specific port or operational area was not revealed at first, but ships were seen at Simons Town prior to the exercises.

According to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the drills aim to improve maritime safety, joint operational procedures and the protection of key shipping routes.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) will lead the joint, inter-agency, inter-departmental, multinational exercise, which brings together navies from BRICS Plus countries. India and Brazil will not be joining the exercise despite it being a part of BRICS.

The Iranian navy ship, the IRIS Makran 441, was spotted in False Bay near Simons Town. Image: Rodger Bosch

Will for Peace exercise sparks division

While the SANDF has not revealed too many details about the naval exercises, there has been condemnation about the planned event.

Chris Hattingh, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Spokesperson on Defence and Military Veterans, said Parliament had not been properly briefed on the upcoming exercise. He said they did not know anything about the costs, command structure, legal status, or diplomatic consequences.

“That is unacceptable. These decisions affect South Africa’s foreign relations, trade, security, and reputation — and they cannot be made behind closed doors.

“The SANDF exists to defend South Africa and its people, not to provide a platform for global power politics,” Hattingh said.

The Iranian ship, the IRIS Makran 441 and the Chinese comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) were spotted in South Africa ahead of the naval exercises. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Defence expert explains the importance of the naval exercises

Speaking to Eyewitess News, defence expert Dean Wingrin said it was important for navies from various countries to learn from others and exchange ideas.

He added that the exercise came at a time when South Africa's navy was not in a good place, but the benefit was that the other navies were coming to the country.

He also addressed the issue of the controversy surrounding the other participants.

"The idea of exercising with foreign nations is not really an issue. The controversy is with whom we are exercising. Russia has already stated it is at war with Europe, with America, with NATO."

He added that, grouped, it did not look good for South Africa.

South Africans debate the naval exercises

Social media users weighed in on the upcoming exercises and participants, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Americo Pinheiro asked:

“What exactly did SA offer…the water?”

Brian's Page stated:

“The ANC is playing very dangerous games with our lives and our country.”

Malungisa Barnati exclaimed:

“Yhoo, the timing.”

Johann Olivier said:

“Our Navy is supplying the food. That’s their only contribution.”

Spambo Songezo stated:

“Good exercise for our BRICS allies.”

Themba Mofokeng added:

‘Let's welcome them with open arms.”

Craig Vogt asked:

“And how much SA taxpayer money is being wasted on these fruitless naval exercises?”

Bheki Shabalala asked:

“But why here in South Africa? Trump won't be happy about this, and he's going to sanction us further. Eish, poor South Africans are in big trouble.”

Pottie Rhino said:

“I am sure SA does not have one warship. We are led by useless leaders.”

