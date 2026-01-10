The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 114th anniversary with nearly 30,000 expected supporters at the Moruleng Stadium

Some party members expressed confidence in regaining lost support amid recent electoral challenges

Social media reactions reflect mixed sentiments towards the ANC's performance and future

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The ANC is marking 114 years since its formation with a rally. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

RUSTENBURG, NORTH WEST - Supporters of the African National Congress attending the party’s 114th birthday celebrations said they believe the organisation will recover lost support ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Attendance of close to 30,000 people

The ANC is commemorating its anniversary with a rally at Moruleng Stadium outside Rustenburg in the North West on Saturday, 10 January 2026. Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the crowd at midday, with organisers anticipating attendance of close to 30,000 people.

Several supporters at the venue said they remain confident that the ANC is still the preferred political choice for most voters, despite recent electoral setbacks. The party lost control of several major municipalities in the past two local government elections.

Leading the country out of apartheid

According to EWN, supporter Joice Mphadi, who travelled from Limpopo to attend the rally, said she was convinced the party would regain ground. She credited the ANC with leading the country out of apartheid and said its recovery was inevitable.

Another supporter, Joice Mavundadavhi, acknowledged that the party had shortcomings but said its record in government over the past 30 years showed tangible progress. She pointed to the provision of electricity and housing as evidence of its achievements.

The next local government elections are expected to take place between November this year and January 2027. Meanwhile, large numbers of supporters continued to arrive at the stadium, with buses transporting ANC members and supporters from various parts of the country.

Close to 30,000 people are expected to attend. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their thoughts about the celebration

Muzikayise Mlungisi said:

"Please, fellow South Africans, don't ever vote corrupt ANC next election. You will be insulted again by those useless leaders of the ANC."

Charles Molema said:

"I think they will regain that confidence in Limpopo, North West and Northern Cape as they enjoy driving in potholes."

Olie Damasa said:

"They have one vote back, the kind of racist rhetoric I have in this country since Trump was elected, made me realise that we need to pull together. I'm going back to voting ANC. At least criminals can be arrested."

Marc Roos said:

"Lost ground? Expropriation without compensation is the way you want to go."

George Bradley said:

"The ground they are trying to regain is riddled with potholes, filled with sewerage."

Gee Gee Dlamini said:

"Whoever thinks the ANC is about us as a country has memory loss."

3 More stories about the ANC

Briefly News also reported that the ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the party was concerned that some coalition partners were acting more like opposition.

also reported that the ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the party was concerned that some coalition partners were acting more like opposition. President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned members of the African National Congress (ANC) to stop flaunting their wealth.

The African National Congress (ANC) has reportedly admitted that the party is facing a financial crisis and is seeking ways to raise funds.

Source: Briefly News