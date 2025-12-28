ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party was concerned that some coalition partners were acting more like opposition

The GNU was formed last year after the ANC failed to secure a parliamentary majority

Tensions in the coalition have been most visible between the DA

The ANC has warned that one or two parties within the GNU are acting more like opposition than coalition partners. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) has raised concerns that some partners in the Government of National Unity (GNU) are behaving more like opposition parties than members of a governing coalition.

ANC’s relationship with the DA

The unity government was established last year after the ANC failed to win an outright parliamentary majority, bringing together the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, Inkatha Freedom Party, United Democratic Movement and the Patriotic Alliance.

Strains within the coalition have been most evident in the ANC’s relationship with the DA, which has repeatedly taken government decisions to court. These legal challenges have included disputes over the national budget as well as the implementation of major policy programmes such as Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment and National Health Insurance.

Undermining collective governance

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party was increasingly concerned that some coalition partners were undermining collective governance by resorting to litigation instead of working within government structures. She suggested that this approach weakened the unity government’s ability to function effectively and deliver services. She warned that failure to address the issue would allow the DA to continue challenging government decisions through the courts, further straining relations within the coalition.

Bhengu-Motsiri also spoke about the ANC’s internal renewal process, saying the party had introduced performance indicators to track progress. She highlighted the revival of ANC leagues, particularly the re-establishment of the Veterans League, which she said had played an important role in supporting leadership and strengthening political and ideological development within the organisation.

