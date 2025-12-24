The African National Congress (ANC) paid tribute to the former Health MEC Brian Hlongwa

The former health MEC died in hospital on Tuesday, 23 December, following an illness

Hlongwa faced unresolved criminal charges at the time of his death, but denied allegations of corruption

GAUTENG - The ANC in Gauteng has paid tribute to former provincial health MEC Brian Hlongwa, describing him as a respected political educator who made a significant contribution to leadership development within the organisation.

Hlongwa played an important role

Hlongwa died in hospital on Tuesday, 23 December, following an illness. In a statement released on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, the ANC’s Gauteng Provincial Task Team said Hlongwa played an important role in political education, including his work at the OR Tambo School of Leadership, where he was involved in training programmes for party members.

The party said his political involvement began in the late 1970s and early 1980s through student and youth movements opposed to apartheid. He later became active in underground ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe structures, which led to him being part of the security detail that supported former President Nelson Mandela following his release from prison.

Unresolved criminal charges

The ANC also highlighted Hlongwa’s career in government, noting his rise through local government in Johannesburg before serving as Gauteng MEC for Health between 2006 and 2009. He later held the position of ANC chief whip in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and served on the party’s provincial executive committee, where he was responsible for political education and training.

According to IOL, Hlongwa died while facing unresolved criminal charges related to corruption, fraud and money laundering linked to his time at the Gauteng Department of Health. He denied the allegations, and the matter had not been concluded at the time of his death.

