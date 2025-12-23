Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi explained his decision to hold his press briefing on 6 July 2025

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner also stated that he was confident in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

South Africans weighed in on General Mkhwanazi's comments, again praising him for standing up against corruption

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has no regrets about speaking out against corruption. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has no regrets about holding his now infamous press briefing on 6 July 2025.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner held the press briefing where he made allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations led to the formation of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, which are both investigating his claims.

Mkhwanazi explains decision to hold press briefing

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Safer Festive Season Operation at the Marianhill Toll Plaza, on 23 December 2025, spoke about his frustrations with the criminal elements in the justice system, which led to him calling the press briefing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“We are not supposed to go public. We are supposed to investigate, arrest and take it to court. But when those who are supposed to help us to process those who are arrested become part of the problem, it then frustrates us,” he said.

He added that as police, they interacted with victims of crime, but those who made the decisions not to prosecute or to grant criminals bail did not see the impact their decisions had. He added that he spoke out to give police a chance to do what they are supposed to do.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's decision to hold a press briefing led to the formation of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

General Mkhwanazi is confident in the Madlanga Commission

The KZN Police Commissioner also touched on the Madlanga Commission, saying he was confident that the final report would produce meaningful solutions to the challenges within the criminal justice system. The interim report, which was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, will remain sealed, but the final report will be made public.

He added that he was happy that the proceedings of the commission and the Ad Hoc Committee were covered by the media so that the whole country could see what was happening, adding that the transparency would help.

“We get to see the extent of the problems we have, and society at large will be able to come up with solutions,” he added.

South Africans react to General Mkhwanazi’s comments

Social media users weighed in on General Mkhwanazi’s comments, with some again praising him for speaking out.

@BhekuyiseM31516 said:

“We are forever indebted to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his bravery in exposing the whole rot within the criminal justice system.”

@Nhleiks5 stated:

“The Madlanga Commission is better than the Zondo Commission, where billions of taxpayer money were spent for nothing.”

@AmIDaDrama proclaimed:

“If he’s confident, then I’m confident.”

@Marius817082 added:

“It was a decision with good intentions. Let’s hope the solutions will be just as effective. Salute.”

Joseph Junior Molefe stated:

“When he speaks, we all listen.”

Zebulon Mhlope said:

“The only man that matters right now in South Africa. Thank you for what you've done, General. Thank you for standing up for righteousness.”

SA praises Gen Mkhwanazi's closing comments before the Madlanga Commission

Briefly News reported that General Mkhwanazi concluded his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in September 2025.

While his testimony was filled with many explosive allegations, it was his closing remarks that got many talking online.

His closing remarks earned him praise from South Africans who rallied behind him and expressed support.

Source: Briefly News