National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola provided an update on the Marius van der Merwe murder case

Van der Merwe was gunned down outside his home in Brakpan, less than a month after he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

General Masemola said that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the police were investigating several links

General Fannie Masemola provided an update about Marius van der Merwe's murder case, saying that police had identified more suspects. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA/ @TruthMovemen

GAUTENG – Police have identified more suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Marius van der Merwe.

The security industry member was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025, in full view of his family. His assassination happened less than a month after he appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Van der Merwe testified remotely, with his identity withheld, and was referred to as Witness D. His testimony focused primarily on Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi, the Deputy Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

Since his murder, police have identified some suspects believed to be linked to it, and also recovered a bakkie which they believe was used to commit the crime.

Police recovered a bakkie abandoned, which they believe was used in during the murder. Image: @SAPoliceService

General Fannie Masemola provides update about van der Merwe’s murder

As investigations continue into the murder, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola provided an update on the case, saying police had identified more suspects linked to the murder. He added that investigations had not been easy either.

“It turned out to be a very complicated case, because it’s not solely linked to the murder case. It links with other cases as well,” he said.

He explained that the police were working hard and would not rush for the sake of rushing. General Masemola stated that together with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the South African Police Service (SAPS) would make arrests at the right time.

SAPS and IPID are not only investigating van der Merwe’s murder, as well as the attempted hit on his life in September 2025, and allegations he made about dumping a dead body, as per Commissioner Mkhwanazi’s request.

What did van der Merwe allege Mkhwanazi asked him to do?

During his appearance before the commission, van der Merwe testified that Mkhwanazi ordered him to dump a dead body in a dam. He testified that he was at a crime scene, where a robbery suspect was killed in mysterious circumstances in the presence of EMPD officers. Commissioner Mkhwanazi was then called out to the scene.

"Mkhwanazi said that we needed to throw the suspect's body into a mineshaft or dump it into a dam. As he said this, he looked at me," van der Merwe said at the time.

What you need to know about van der Merwe's murder

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised more security for witnesses and whistleblowers following van der Merwe's murder.

Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi distanced himself from the murder of van der Merwe, claiming that he did not know him personally.

Police found a bakkie abandoned in Alexandra, which they believed was used in the commission of van der Merwe’s murder.

Police had taken in a person of interest for questioning in relation to van der Merwe's murder.

Van Der Merwe’s sister told eNCA that he hid details about his work to protect his family after receiving numerous threats.

Minister in the Presidency says van der Merwe rejected protection offer

Briefly News reported that Khumbudzo Ntshavheni spoke out in support of the government’s witness protection programme.

The Minister in the Presidency made the comments after the brutal murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D.

She explained that the Department of Justice had offered protection to Witness D, but he had declined the offer.

