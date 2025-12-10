Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Officials Visit Family of Murdered Witness, Marius Van Der Merwe
GAUTENG – Commissioners from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have visited the family of Marius van der Merwe following his tragic murder.
Van der Merwe was gunned down outside his home on Friday, 5 December 2025, in full view of his family. His death came less than a month after he testified before the Madlanga Commission as Witness D.
Testifying remotely, and with his identity withheld, he provided information about suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.
Commissioners pay respects to van der Merwe
On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Advocate Sesi Baloyi, Senior Counsel (SC) and Advocate Sandile Khumalo, SC, visited the family of the slain security industry member. The two commissioners were joined by Jeremy Michaels, the Head of Communication and Spokesperson for the commission, and Evidence Leader, Advocate Sello Mahlape, SC.
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was out of town and could not accompany the others to the home.
