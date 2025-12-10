Global site navigation

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Officials Visit Family of Murdered Witness, Marius Van Der Merwe
South Africa

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Officials Visit Family of Murdered Witness, Marius Van Der Merwe

by  Byron Pillay
1 min read

GAUTENG – Commissioners from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have visited the family of Marius van der Merwe following his tragic murder.

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

Two Madlanga commissioners visited the home of Marius Van Der Merwe
Two Madlanga commissioners visited the family of Marius Van Der Merwe following his murder. Image: Phill Magakoe
Source: Getty Images

Van der Merwe was gunned down outside his home on Friday, 5 December 2025, in full view of his family. His death came less than a month after he testified before the Madlanga Commission as Witness D.

Testifying remotely, and with his identity withheld, he provided information about suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Commissioners pay respects to van der Merwe

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Advocate Sesi Baloyi, Senior Counsel (SC) and Advocate Sandile Khumalo, SC, visited the family of the slain security industry member. The two commissioners were joined by Jeremy Michaels, the Head of Communication and Spokesperson for the commission, and Evidence Leader, Advocate Sello Mahlape, SC.

JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was out of town and could not accompany the others to the home.

Read also

Tshwane property evicts Vusimisi "Cat" Matlala's company Medicare24 for rent non-payment

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Gauteng
Hot:
Theodore barrett Tracy butler Elaine hendrix Morgan kay beamer Tsakani maluleke