On Thursday, 14 May 2026, Letoya Makhene showed off her newborn baby on Instagram, months after giving birth

Social media reacted positively to Letoya's parenting and the sibling bond between her two children

She discussed her relationship choices and their impact on her family dynamics, as well as her decision to appear on a reality TV series

Letoya Makhene introduced her baby to the public. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Letoya Makhene officially gave viewers a glimpse of her newborn baby months after giving birth. The former Generations: The Legacy actress has kept her family life private since her messy divorce from Lebo Keswa.

Since the premiere of the reality TV show The Makhenes on Mzansi Magic, Letoya’s family life has become the topic of discussion on social media. It was revealed on the premiere episode of her family’s reality TV series that she was pregnant. Despite the revelation, Makhene kept her baby’s identity under wraps until recently.

Letoya Makhene finally shows her newborn baby months

On Thursday, 14 May 2026, Letoya Makhene shared a video of two of her four children sleeping peacefully. The post was captioned:

“Sweet Dreams, my Angels 🥰🥰🥰”

The video was set to the instrumental of United States musician Lauryn Hill’s Zion. The clip showed her son Tamuda Mangezi, who turned 15 in February, and her newborn sleeping in the same bed.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Letoya Makhene's baby

In the comments, social media users commented on the bond between Letoya Makhene’s children and her parenting skills.

Here are some of the comments:

motso_moeti said:

“❤️One thing about your kids, they love each other. And loudly so ❤️‍🔥🤗”

carol_expr remarked:

“Letoya, your new name is Nonchalant because, wow, you move, and no allegations formed against you shall prosper. 😍”

In a prior post, Letoya Makhene had shared a photo of herself with her newborn moments after giving birth. The post was captioned:

“We did good, my love 😍 No matter what they say or do…we did good 🥰 Your Mama 🍼❤️😻”

See the post below:

In the comments, social media users criticised her choice of partners.

Here are some of the comments:

fifi.moloisane said:

“You really put your children through a lot🥺 Baba? 😢”

sethu_myataza shared:

“Can we just offer her support, guys? All this negativity will not help her recover. Let’s be the positive energy she needs 🙏❤️”

mo_gemini urged:

“Mental health is something else, look after yourselves, ladies 😭🙏🏾”

Beverleydias advised:

“Woman to woman, sometimes you need to take a step back, stop being defensive and introspect. We are human and therefore, fallible. BUT some mistakes don’t have to be repeated. Heal the wounds so you don’t keep bleeding on your babies. It’s possible to love without producing a human to prove how big the love is. The mission is to fix things with the kids you already have and not to bring more into messy situations. Your big girl is such a precious gift, and I hope you can mend your relationship properly and see your own value at some point. Sending you love, Sis ❤️”

Mzansi reacted to Letoya Makhene's baby. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene talks about her choice of men and women

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene opened up about her choice of romantic partners.

She also reflected on her choice in partners, which has come under scrutiny online, and their impact on her children.

Source: Briefly News