During an interview with Mzansi Magic, Letoya Makhene opened up about sharing her private and family life on The Makhenes

She also reflected on her choice in partners, which has come under scrutiny online, and their impact on her children

On the show, her daughter previously criticised her for her dating choices after she welcomed another baby

Letoya Makhene slammed her dating choices. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Since premiering on Mzansi Magic in April, The Makhenes has brought Letoya Makhene’s choice in partners under the spotlight, and she has finally broken her silence on the topic.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress had largely kept her personal life under wraps following a messy divorce with Lebo Keswa. Her private life became the topic of social media discussion again after revelations that she was pregnant, and her baby daddy made a cameo in the pilot episode of The Makhenes.

Letoya Makhene opens up about putting her life on TV

As her choice of partners continues to be under scrutiny, Mzansi Magic caught up with Letoya Makhene, who shared why she chose to put her private life on TV. She told the channel that the idea for the show came from her.

She argued that while the show presented a lucrative financial opportunity, it was also a platform for her to tell her story after what she described as a damaging smear campaign.

“Beyond it being a good financial opportunity and helping me get back on my feet after the first smear campaign against me shut down my work, it was also a chance to correct the narrative and allow people to decide for themselves, through my story, whether they want to love or hate me,” she said.

Letoya Makhene speaks on her choice of partners

Makhene said that she is still trying to balance being a mother, musician, actress and daughter. She also spoke about the scrutiny surrounding her romantic relationships and admitted that her choice in partners has been far from perfect. Letoya emphasised that she is still discovering herself as a person.

“I am most disappointed in myself when it comes to my choices in partners, and I have worked too hard to establish balance. I am currently on a journey of self-discovery,” Letoya Makhene responded.

In the interview, Makhene admitted that her personal choices have impacted her children. She said that she is working on forgiving herself for the wrong choices she has made over the years and hurting her children.

“That’s why it hurts so much knowing that some of my choices have affected them negatively,” she stated before adding, “I’ve had to, and continue to do the work to forgive myself for where I’ve gone wrong. They are my world.”

Letoya Makhene spoke about her dating choices. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene's daughter slams her dating choices

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Latoya Makhene's daughter spoke up to her and called her out after welcoming a newborn.

During an episode of their reality show, the singer's firstborn daughter slammed her for constantly having a new man in her life.

Source: Briefly News